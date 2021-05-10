Waramuri to benefit from new water well

IN light of several hinterland communities complaining about the lack of sufficient water supply in the villages, the Government of Guyana has opted to purchase a drilling rig for the purpose of drilling and establishing new water wells in areas that need it.

This is according to Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, who assured the community of Waramuri, in Region One (Barima Waini), that efforts will soon commence to ensure that their water needs are met.

Croal said that during an outreach last year, residents of Waramuri had presented President, Dr. Irfaan Ali and his team with several programmes, along with a comprehensive 10-year-plan that addresses the needs of the community and its residents. “One of which was (the establishment of) a proper water system,” Croal indicated. He said that the need for a new well was highlighted as a priority for the community, and that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) spared no efforts in addressing the concern.

The Housing and Water Minister said that the contract to procure the rig has already benefited from the requisite approvals from the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), and that the government is currently awaiting the supply of the equipment.

“This is expected to arrive here within three months,” Croal said.

He noted that when the equipment does arrive, it will first be sent to the community of Waramuri, so that the new well can be established before the end of 2021.

The Department of Public Information had reported in March that under the Water Management and Expansion Programme, Mabaruma Central, Barabina and Wanaina would be interconnected to boost the water distribution system in that catchment area of Region One.

“So, for Wanaina and Mabaruma Central, that aspect of the work is complete and that is the reservoir for the water to allow for the pumping to take place and to have the better quality of the water when being pumped,” Croal was quoted as saying.

He further noted that the focus would now be on the installation of electrical pumps as part of the expansion process, and that the pumps will be installed at Mabaruma Central and Barabina, thereby increasing the service hours from nine to approximately 16 hours per day.

The sum of $4 billion has been allocated in 2021 to procure equipment and improve and expand the water supply network systems countrywide. It also includes the drilling of new wells along with the upgrading of photovoltaic systems, storage facilities, distribution networks and service connections across Regions One, Three, Seven, Eight and Nine. The distribution networks would also be upgraded in Regions Eight and Nine.

Nonetheless, Croal told the residents of Waramuri that unlike previous years, they will not be forgotten and that all of the government’s programmes will equally and adequately meet the people of Region One. “You also had intervention with your electricity,” Croal reminded.

He noted, too, that the community had reached out recently to request the provision of volleyballs and a volleyball net for the purpose of their Physical Education classes. “Today, I have brought that with me,” Croal said.