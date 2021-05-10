24 COVID-19 deaths recorded in nine days

TWO more persons who were tested positive for COVID-19 succumbed to the deadly virus on Saturday, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Health. The total number of deaths, which is now 325, is reflected in the ministry’s daily COVID-19 dashboard for that day.

The latest fatalities are two women, aged 82 and 60, from Regions Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), respectively.

There have now been 24 deaths recorded for the month of May 2021.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Health has recorded 159 new cases of COVID-19 from 1,053 tests conducted for May 8, 2021.

Of these, Region One (Barima-Waini) recorded two; Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), five; Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), 15; Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), 108; Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), five; Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), two; Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), 15; Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), six, and Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice), one.

The newly infected persons were 66 males and 93 females.

There are currently 16 persons within the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 101 in institutional isolation, 1,766 isolated at home, and 16 in institutional quarantine.

Guyana has confirmed a total of 14,362 cases of COVID-19 since the arrival of the deadly virus in Guyana. Of that number, 1,899 are currently active and of the 12,154 recoveries, 82 were recorded within the past 24 hours.

All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining the six-foot physical distance from others, and the need for good hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or needs any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy.