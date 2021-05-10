News Archives
First Lady treats mothers at West Demerara, Georgetown public hospitals
First Lady, Arya Ali
Government Medical Officer at the West Demerara Hospital, Dr. Shemaine Anderson (third from right) with nurses and the hampers

SOME 50 mothers at the West Demerara and Georgetown Public Hospitals, on Sunday, received hampers from the Office of the First Lady, Arya Ali, as part of an initiative to give back to mothers on Mother’s Day. The hampers were sponsored by Muneshwers Limited.
Government Medical Officer (GMO) at the West Demerara Hospital, Dr. Shemaine Anderson, said the hampers will be gifted to the post-natal mothers. At the time, there were six patients in the Maternity Unit. “We are very grateful at the West Dem Hospital that considerations are being given to our mothers. We know that right now, during the pandemic,

Junior Departmental Sister, Nurse Althea Bristol, delivers a hamper to the mother who delivered the first baby on Mother’s Day at GPHC

things are very difficult and these hampers go a far way in assisting our mothers to attend to their babies and the family as a whole. So, on this day, Mother’s Day, we are grateful that the First Lady can consider our mothers within this region, and I am sure that they are very much appreciative of it,” Dr. Anderson said. Meanwhile, Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s Junior Departmental Sister, Nurse Althea Bristol, spoke of the significance of the hamper distribution. “It’s because its Mother’s Day, and even though they are not first-time mothers, I mean it’s just this special feeling of being appreciated for giving birth. So, it’s just about giving back, saying thank you for adding to our society and bringing them forth.” Both hospital representatives and mothers thanked the First Lady and Muneshwers for the timely contribution.

Staff Reporter

