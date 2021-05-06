Local recruitment agency expands operations to Suriname

–targets oil and gas job seekers

WITH the growing success of Guyana’s oil and gas industry, the Strategic Recruitment Solutions Inc. (SRS), on Tuesday, expanded their professional network and services to Suriname, partnering with the Humus Consulting Group.

SRS, a recruitment agency based in Guyana, has trained over 200 persons, some of whom have secured offshore jobs in the oil and gas sector. The company is also well known for building relationships and helping clients grow their businesses by providing the most talented and qualified companies and personnel available on the market.Kerri Gravesande-Bart and her husband, Lloyd Bart, are the founders of SRS.

Gravesande-Bart, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the SRS brand said the joint venture will provide a level of services and human resources that multi-nationals require through the selection and specialised training of local companies and individuals.

“We are thrilled to be working with Humus Group and doing what we love to do,” she said, adding: “Extending our portfolio to Suriname is an exciting part in our growth journey. We look forward to sharing our knowledge and expertise with the locals, ensuring that capacity building of the local labour force is our main priority.”

Meanwhile, leading the joint venture at the Suriname end is Demis Johnn, the CEO of Humus Consulting and Strategic Recruitment Suriname. He stated that he is optimistic about the impact the company will have on the oil and gas industry.

He noted that the joint venture is seen as a natural extension of the consulting group.“Humus stands for growth and with the next big driver of growth for Suriname, the offshore oil and gas industry, it is in our trajectory to become a key partner in the industry,” he said.

He added: “We are especially excited to prepare Surinamese people to work in the promising oil and gas industry, creating a skilled and long-term local human resources base. Of course, it is a challenge to compete with the many expats from other countries who are currently dominating the job market in the sector. But with SRS Guyana as our partner, we are confident that we will succeed in getting the local content percentage up.” Additionally, Humus Group’s co-founder, Dr. Semanthe Gits, reiterated that the new opportunities in the oil and gas sector represent a way out of the crisis that the country currently faces.

Gits said the venture will motivate the Surinamese business community to seize the major opportunities coming their way.

“The ‘ethics first’ approach of SRS is the foundation of the collaboration with Humus and will be the basis on which Strategic Recruitment Suriname will do business across different sectors in Suriname,” Gits said.“We are ready to contribute to inclusive growth through local ownership and providing equal opportunities for citizens of Suriname,” she added.