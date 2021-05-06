Electricity for Kamwatta, Whitewater by year end

–as construction of $27.5M power generation facilities commence

DAYS of contending with darkness are coming to an end for residents of Kamwatta and Whitewater, Region One (Barima-Waini), as the government has initiated plans to construct power generation facilities, valuing collectively $27.5 million, by the end of this year.

Efforts to “shine light on those communities” were augmented on Tuesday, when Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, turned the sod as part of a ceremonial exercise, to mark the commencement of work at the site, where the facilities will be built.

The Prime Minister, following the ceremony, said that the facilities will be constructed and operable before the end of this year.

Completion of those facilities will see both communities getting access to reliable electricity for the first time.

Currently, electricity is supplied by generators and solar panels purchased by residents for their individual use.

The Prime Minister said that the projects are an indication that his government is one that cares for the wellbeing of Guyanese and honours its commitment to the people.

“When we campaigned, we spoke about development and we made promises to these people, now that we have formed the government over the last eight months, we are focused on delivering on those promises,” Prime Minister Phillips said. Toshao of Kamwatta, Maurice Henry, said that in addition to anticipating electricity for the first time, the community is also excited about the first visit of a Prime Minister to the community. “I feel very happy and proud because the Prime Minister came to visit us and no other Prime Minister has ever come to visit us… I think this project will transform our community in a very important way because we’ve never had electricity in our village and I know all the residents will be happy knowing that we will now get electricity,” Henry related.

Meanwhile, Toshao of Whitewater, Ernest Samuels, said that in addition to a Prime Minister visiting his community for the first time, he is pleased that the government is fulfilling its promises made while campaigning.

“I’m very happy and I’m very proud of the commitment by the government, because they said when they were campaigning that Whitewater will be receiving electricity to every home in our central area, and today it is the beginning of the fulfilment of that promise and the people here are very proud and they know that it would make their lives easier because they will be able to have their appliances,” the Toshao said.

The Prime Minister, while in the region, also visited the power generation facility at Wauna Village, another small community outside of central Mabaruma.

According to Prime Minister Phillips, the Wauna facility will be upgraded and the network expanded, so that more households within the community would have access to electrical power.

While at Wauna, the Prime Minister met with a group of students at the Wauna Primary School and also used the opportunity to meet with residents there, to hear their concerns. The meetings were a part of the Prime Minister’s two-day visit to the region, where he installed new Boards of Directors for the power utility companies, assessed the power generation facilities and met with residents throughout various communities.

He was accompanied by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Regional Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council of Region One, Brentnol Ashley and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Hinterland Electrification Company, Horace Williams (DPI)