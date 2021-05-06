18-month project to motivate electoral reform gets U.S. support

THE U.S. Department of State is supporting an 18-month project to strengthen the capacity of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and the Attorney General’s Chambers regarding electoral processes, and to encourage civil society organisations (CSOs) to advocate for electoral reform in accordance with regional and international standards. According to a press statement from the U.S. embassy, the project will be implemented by the International Republican Institute.

Through this project, GECOM, the Attorney General’s Chambers, and Guyanese CSOs will collaboratively consolidate to improve local electoral systems and knowledge about constitutional law, establish an internal timeline to address electoral reform, improve collaboration for joint advocacy actions, and prioritise electoral and constitutional law issues, all while promoting reform through citizen engagement. This project is part of an ongoing effort to strengthen the capacity of Guyana’s governance for the benefit of all Guyanese.

It was reported that avoiding a recurrence of the destabilising five-month impasse, which followed the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections, hinges on the expeditious implementation of sweeping electoral reforms. Guyanese, after casting their votes on March 2, 2020, had to endure an unimaginable wait for the results of the General and Regional Elections, as they witnessed alleged unlawful acts and a slew of legal challenges. In this time, the patience of the electorate was tested, as electors observed what was described as attempts by the then A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition to rip the democratic fabric of the nation, with “delay tactics” which were openly criticised by a wide section of society. It was only after the legal challenges and international intervention that a national recount of all votes cast was convened and the figures showed that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) received 233,336 votes, while the APNU+AFC Coalition got 217,920 votes.

“It is obvious that what happened last year should not happen again… I guess some changes at least in legislation concerning elections and then some of the technical practices should increase the possibility that it will not happen again,” European Union’s (EU) Election Observer Mission (EOM) Chief Observer, Urmas Paet, said while engaging reporters, during a recent visit to Guyana. Some of the possible reforms and amendments, which Guyana could adopt, have been listed among the 26 recommendations outlined by the EU’s EOM in its final report on Guyana’s elections, which was issued on June 5, 2020.

Those very recommendations were in fact the reason for the mission’s return to Guyana, as Paet said that the plan was to engage election stakeholders and help to kick-start election reforms.

Of the 26 recommendations outlined by the EU’s EOM in its final report, there are eight priority areas which include the revision and consolidation of the fragmented election legislation; the launch of a consultation process to overhaul the composition and functioning of the elections commission; to develop effective legislation to regulate political financing; to foster transparency and accountability in online and offline campaigning; and to transform the state-owned media into a genuine public service broadcaster. The mission also recommended that the country should adopt clear, written procedures for transmission and tabulation of election results; accompany any declaration of results with simultaneous publications of detailed polling station results and digital copies of all Statements of Poll; and establish a comprehensive election- dispute resolution.