COVID-19 death toll reaches 306

–92 new cases recorded in 24 hours

THREE more COVID-19 deaths recorded by the Ministry of Health on Monday, have pushed the death toll to 306, a figure which is reflected in the daily dashboard for May 4, 2021. The latest fatalities are two males and a female, ages 66, 47 and 77 respectively, all from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). They died while receiving medical care at a Ministry of Health facility. Additionally, the Ministry of Health has recorded 92 cases of COVID-19 from 537 tests conducted for Monday, May 3.

Of these, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) recorded eight; Region Four, 26; Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), eight; Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), four; Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), two; Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), 37 and Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), seven.

The newly-infected persons were 49 males and 43 females.

There are currently 17 persons within the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 100 in institutional isolation, 1,637 isolated at home, and six in institutional quarantine.

Guyana has confirmed a total of 13,656 cases of COVID-19 since it was first recorded in Guyana. Of that number, 1,760 are currently active; and of the 11,596 recoveries, 149 were recorded within the past 24 hours.

All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others, and the need for good hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or needs any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy.