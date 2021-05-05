Reg. 1 power companies get new boards

OVERSIGHT at power companies in Region One (Barima-Waini) is expected to improve, as Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips has appointed new Boards of Directors to serve at the helm of those essential entities.

Persons were appointed to serve on the Board of Directors at the Matthews Ridge Power and Light Company, the Port Kaituma Power and Light Company, and the Mabaruma Power and Light Company.

Prime Minister Phillips, who officially installed the boards during the first day of his two-day visit to the region, underscored the importance of electrical power and the role of the boards in providing the companies with strategic direction.

“Energy is linked to development, and our government is here to support the development of this country throughout all communities, so we will be here to support you with whatever you may need,” the Prime Minister said.

He told the members of the Port Kaituma board that it is important for them to ensure that service is improved.

“What is also important is that you work to ensure that unserved communities get electricity,” the Prime Minister said.

At Mabaruma, he encouraged the directors there to be proactive in their approach to resolving challenges, and to quickly get acquainted with their utility company.

“We expect that this board will get to work right away; possibly hold a meeting before the end of the week, and as you approach your work, it is important that you focus on finance, operations and human resource management,” Prime Minister Phillips said.

It is the first time that the Mabaruma Power and Light Company has had an official board since it was registered in 2015. However, since its registration, it has undergone a period of transition. Electricity distributed to the town was previously controlled by the regional administration.

The Mabaruma company is the only one in Region One that has a solar farm as well electrical generators.

The Mabaruma Power and Light Company is being chaired by Vibert Emmanuel. The other directors are Annasha Peters, Borris Singh, Dwayne Payne, Hyacinth Henry, Orson Sealy, Renatto Srikumar, Stefan Hernandez, and Vicky Cheong.

Gregory Vincent was installed as chair at the Matthews Ridge Power and Light Company. The other directors are Carl Innis, Celestina Joseph, Errol Singh, George David, Govinda Bisnaught, Lionel Poliah, and Sharon Phillips.

The Port Kaituma Power and Light Company is chaired by David Samaroo, while the other members are Bibi Samad, Celene Leung, Elroy Bumbury, Jennifer Calistro, Mikel Perez, Nathalie Abrams, and Sheldon Prince. All of the newly-installed boards will have a lifespan of one year.

In addition to installing the new boards and directors, the Prime Minister used the opportunity to tour the three power generation facilities.

He was accompanied by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Regional Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council of Region One, Brentnol Ashley, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Hinterland Electrification Company, Horace Williams.

During his visit to Matthews Ridge, the Prime Minister and his team stopped briefly at the new plant, which was constructed by the Guyana Manganese Incorporated (GMI), where he met with General Manager, Yisong Wang.

“We started building this plant in 2016, and we finished only last month. We have done testing, but we have not started major production, because we are waiting on the government for additional permits. This visit is one that will inspire us to continue,” Wang said.

The Prime Minister also took part in a walkabout at the Kumaka Market, in the Mabaruma Sub-District, and delivered the feature address at the opening ceremony of a training programme for community health workers. (DPI)