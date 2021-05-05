Guyana Relief Council helps 21 families in first quarter

A TOTAL of 21 families have been assisted by the Guyana Relief Council (GRC) within the first quarter of the year (January to March, 2021), according to a report issued by the non-profit organisation.

The GRC is a charitable Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) that renders assistance to any person/family whose life becomes disrupted by any form of disaster, whether natural or man-made, wherever it occurs throughout the ten regions of Guyana.

The council has been providing almost 100 per cent coverage for all fires, and providing much-needed assistance, irrespective of race, religion, political affiliation or any other distinguishing factor.

During the period under review, the GRC assisted a total of 78 persons, including: The Chung family of Little Diamond, East Bank of Demerara, whose daughter, Krystle Chung, perished in a fire in January; Roynell Melville, a tenant of the Chungs’; Karen Clarke’s family of Schoonard, West Bank of Demerara; George Hopkinson, Tenecia Baxter and Lennox Hones of Castello Housing Scheme.

Despite being affected by the pandemic, the council continues to provide limited assistance of food hampers, clothing, shoes and miscellaneous items, all of which were donated to the organisation.

For the past year, the council has not held any fund-raisers, which usually provide the wherewithal to respond, as was done in the past. However, the organisation refuses to let anyone, who seeks their service, leave empty-handed.

The GRC expressed its sincere gratitude, on behalf of itself and the families who have benefitted, to the donors who continue to stand by the council in its most challenging and unprecedented times.

The donors are: The New Building Society, Food for the Poor, the National Milling Company, Sterling Products Ltd, the Guyana Rice Development Board, Mr Dinesh Vaswani, and Dr. Ghansham Singh and his wife, as well as the anonymous donors who make donations of clothing and miscellaneous items.

Any persons desirous of sending donations of any kind to the GRC may do so at its office, located at Lot X Riverview, Ruimveldt, or make contact via telephone on 225-3081 or 225-2874, and via its email, guyanareliefcouncil@yahoo.com.