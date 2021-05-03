Corentyne man dies in accident

MICHEAL Hendriques, 41, of Number 19 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six died on Saturday evening after he was hit by a pickup bearing registration number PXX 3661 at White Bridge Access Road, Kendall’s Village, East Coast Berbice, at around 18:40 hrs.

According to police reports, it is alleged that the driver of the said vehicle was proceeding north along the access road when he attempted to turn the vehicle around to proceed south on the said access road.

In so doing, he turned onto a street situated on the eastern side of the access road, and stopped before reversing in a north western direction and stopping prior to proceeding in a south eastern direction.

In the process, he felt the vehicle ‘run over something’ on the eastern side of the access road.

Police headquarters reported that the driver stopped his vehicle immediately and disembarked to enquire what it was when he saw Hendriques lying in an unconscious condition on the eastern side of the access road with what appeared to be injuries to his head.

As a result of the discovery, the driver picked up Hendriques and transported him to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty. The injured man subsequently died while receiving treatment.

A breathalyser test was conducted on the driver which read 00 micrograms. The vehicle was lodged and a notice of prosecution was served on the driver as further enquires are in progress.