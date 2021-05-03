D’Urban St murder suspect succumbs after ingesting poison

LAWRENCE Brummell, the prime suspect in the unlawful killing of Nicola Wilson, his reputed partner, at her Lot 57 D’Urban Street, Lodge, Georgetown house on Saturday has reportedly died after ingesting a substance subsequent to the murder.

Brummell, 50, of Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Saturday evening after consuming the substance. According to police reports, he died on Sunday around 09:30hrs while receiving medical attention.

Police reports also disclosed that Wilson’s 14-year-old son related that upon their return from a church meeting on Saturday last, Wilson, also known as “Lisa,” informed Brummell that he cannot accompany them to her sister’s birthday party as he would not be welcome there.

The son further related that after getting dressed, he went outside and about five minutes after he heard his mother screaming. He then returned to the house and saw Brummell armed with a knife stabbing his mother, who later fell to the ground.

The teenager raised an alarm and confronted Brummell, who attempted to stab him but failed, since he evaded the attempt. He told investigators that he then saw Brummell exit the house running and made good his escape in a silver Toyota 212 motorcar.

Police headquarters noted that it was further revealed that Brummell returned to his home in Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, where according to his nephew he confessed to the crime.

The nephew further reported that the suspect informed him that he had ingested a poisonous substance and that he was going to die. He gave the nephew some of his personal belongings with instructions of how to distribute same.

Brummell was rushed to the GPHC by relatives, where he was placed under arrest and was under police guard while receiving treatment at the Accident and Emergency Ward. He died while receiving treatment. His body is at the GPHC mortuary awaiting a post mortem.