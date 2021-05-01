Missing woman’s decomposed body found, boyfriend wanted

— two in custody

THE partially decomposed body of a missing woman was found Friday morning in a shallow grave at her boyfriend’s backyard at Canvas City, Wismar, Linden after police were lead to the scene by her 15-year-old sister. Dead is Shonnette Odessa Dover, 20. She was reported missing on April 3. A wanted bulletin was subsequently issued for the boyfriend, Shaquawn Alleyne, 21, called “Iswe”. Police said Alleyne, who is a barber, last known address was lot 555, One Mile, Wismar, Linden. His father is in police custody. It is alleged that he assisted with burying the body in a shallow grave.

Dover’s 15-year-old sister is also in custody after telling police that she saw when Alleyne shot and killed her sister on the night of April 3 and then later buried her in the backyard of his house, in the presence of his father. Police said Dover, who was a bartender, went missing on April 3, 2021 and a report was subsequently made to the police station. In a Facebook post on April 6, Shaquawn Alleyne using the alias “Iswe Boss” wrote: “Anybody with info I begging (you) to please come forward I willing pay any amount of money just know that she is fine.” He further pleaded with her to make contact with her loved ones if she was out there, adding that everyone was worried and sick.

Alleyne and the sister were also part of the numerous search parties for Dover, along with family and friends. Under his Facebooks post on Friday, many persons attacked him in the comments section, noting that he should be dealt with condignly, pointing out the hypocritical nature of his social media claims. After April, 3, when Dover was declared missing, Alleyne proceeded to share news articles and various posts about persons who went missing. Reports indicate that investigators contacted Dover’s 15-year-old sister on Thursday night at about 11:35 hours and about 01:00 hours Friday, detectives, in the presence of a Child Care and Probation Officer, at the Wismar Police Station Criminal Investigation Department, interviewed her on video.

Police said during the interview, she was told of an allegation, cautioned in accordance with the judges rules and provided a statement. Information provided alleged that on the night the victim went ‘missing’, her boyfriend was oiling ‘his brownish gun in their living room’. Police said he then pointed the gun at Dover, who told him “he like play and he should put away that thing.” The sister reportedly told police that she then heard a sound like a squib and Alleyne said, “oh shoots, I shoot that girl.” She then saw Dover’s mouth open and blood on her face and she said to Alleyne, “Let’s take her hospital” and he said, “No, she dead already.”

Police were informed that he then accompanied the sister to his father and told him what he did and his father told him “Don’t tell (me) stupidness, why (you) playing with the gun?” “They subsequently left and collected a spade from a man and dug a hole aback the house where the victim was buried. The suspect then hid the gun,” police said. In the wee hours of Friday morning, police said on teen’s directions, they dug up the area about four feet deep, during which they stumbled upon the partly decomposed body of a female. Due to the decomposed state of the body, it was difficult to see any marks of violence on the most exposed parts. The body has been taken to a mortuary for an autopsy. Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Shaquawn Alleyne is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 444-3406, 444-3297, 444-3351, 444-3512 444-24429, 442-0759, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.