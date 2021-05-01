Abram Zuil Secondary’s top CSEC performer opens graphic design business

FACED with a longer than usual wait for the results of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination that was written in 2020, Abram Zuil Secondary School student, Tabitha Alves, used the opportunity to study graphic design.

In addition to being a good debater and a highflier throughout her secondary school life, the 17-year-old of Queenstown Village, Region Two, can now add business owner to her list of achievements. In April, she learnt that she had excelled at CSEC, a regional examination. She obtained 16 Grade Ones and four Grade Twos, earning her the top student spot at her school, the third best performance in the region and the 10th position in the country.

On December 28, 2020, she took a bold step and opened “T.A Personalised and Virtual designs”. This graphic design business offers personalised cards for any type of event.

During a recent interview with the Guyana Chronicle, an excited Alves, said while awaiting her exam results, she attended a “Bless” workshop at the New Opportunity Corps (NOC), during which the young people who participated were encouraged to venture into entrepreneurship. She said she did catering, but did not want to open such a business as it was one that “everyone had”. She opted to focus on something that would be unique to the Essequibo Coast. After completing the workshop, she became motivated and began investing her time in various online programmes in the field of graphic design. She also made use of what she had learnt in her information technology classes. During her time at Abram Zuil Secondary, she also did graphic designing.

Reminiscing of her time in secondary school, she said that aside from academics, she excelled in all the co-curricular activities she took part in. The teen said she represented her school at calypso, drama, poetry and debating competitions.

“Some people say they cannot mix studies with co-curricular activities but I did. I wrote my pieces twice for calypso and performed excellently,” Alves recalled proudly.

She told the publication that she was adjudged the “Best Speaker” at many debating competitions.

Additionally, she said she represented her school at the fifth annual Youth Parliament and several spelling bee and impromptu speech competitions.

“If I said I had envisioned myself to sit 20 CSEC subjects, I would be lying, but it was indeed the motivation of my parents, aunt, and mostly my teachers, who were the ones who saw my potential and encouraged me to take up the challenge,” Alves said.

She said that during her examination preparation, her teachers provided a lot of support and guidance. The ardent speaker recalled that it became challenging especially with the pandemic and her mother suddenly falling ill. The teen said that she was determined by heart and leaned on God to guide her during the entire examination process.

“I am forever grateful to God firstly, my family, teachers, and friends who were cheering me on. I currently have plans to pursue my studies to become a paediatrician. I have a love for children,” Alves added. She said that it doesn’t matter which school a child chooses to complete his or her secondary education, it is important to stay focused and to keep studying. She, therefore, encouraged every young person to never give up on their dreams and to keep going forward regardless of what happens.

Alves grew up in a nuclear family. Her parents are entrepreneurs and own a grocery shop. She attended the Queenstown Nursery and later the Queenstown Primary School. Her greatest achievement was when she wrote the NGSA and got the fourth highest mark in her school. She was also the best graduating student in Mathematics. This accomplishment made her realise that she had the potential to excel and this motivated her during her secondary school life.

Her parents Renrick and Iccellmema Alves are proud of their daughter’s achievement. Iccellmema told this publication that she knew her daughter would have performed well. Alves is the second of three children for her parents. Anyone interested in the teen’s business venture can contact her on 658-7949.