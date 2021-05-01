Hundreds of allottees to soon benefit from East Bank housing development

HUNDREDS of house lot beneficiaries along the East Bank Demerara corridor are soon to benefit from billions of dollars in housing development works.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, visited several project sites on Friday for which the Central Housing and Planning Authority has ongoing works, ranging from land preparation to housing construction and infrastructural works.

The minister first visited Providence (Plot 115), where land preparation and infrastructural works are being undertaken by two contractors to the tune of $246M.

The scope of works includes drainage and pipe works and the construction of access roads and culverts.

“Some 215 of our recent allottees are expected to benefit from these works and I’m pleased to see that the contractors are on schedule,” said Minister Croal, noting that works are to be completed in August 2021.

Meanwhile, in Little Diamond, Minister Croal was also pleased to see works moving apace for low, middle and high-income lots.

“For this area alone we are talking about investments of about $1.1 billion for basic infrastructure works, land preparation, road networking and the drainage and water connections. Here we have a total of 729 beneficiaries we placed in this community,” explained the minister.

Additionally, construction on 100 low-income homes in Prospect has begun. These homes are an addition to the 190

houses being built in Cummings Lodge (Cummings Park), Georgetown, as part of the Ministry’s 2021 work programme, from a $1.8 billion allocation.

The minister’s final visit took him to an area in Great Diamond, divided into 10 lots. In this area, land preparation and infrastructural works are being executed by nine contractors, while the contract for the final lot is expected to be signed soon, signalling a total $1.6 billion investment.

Overall, Minister Croal was satisfied with the pace of the works. He noted that future site visits are in-line to ensure that all projects are completed in an efficient and timely manner. Other infrastructural works being undertaken include a new $95 million steel and concrete composite bridge at the new Great Diamond-Herstelling Road to give entry to the Mocha access road.