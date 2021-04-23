Call centre for Region Two soon

— hundreds of jobs to be created, says Go-Invest CEO

CHIEF Executive Officer (CEO) for Go-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, has assured members of the business communities, regional officials and members of the youth organisations that Go-Invest has a massive plan for the Pomeroon-Supenaam region.

He was at the time speaking at the State House building on Thursday during his two-day outreach to the region.

Outlining plans for Region Two, particularly the creation of jobs for young secondary school graduates, Dr. Ramsaroop said that Go-Invest is looking to partner with businesses to establish a large call centre in Region Two. “We have got a trucking company in Region Two where 200 people employed, managing all the trucks travelling in the United State of America, so when a call comes in for the trucking company that call is managed by Guyanese through the company, the minimum salary paid being 180,000” Dr. Ramsaroop.

His job, he said, is to find investors and match them up with local entrepreneurs.

“For example, if you have a building that could hold 100 cubicles and we bring a provider they can partner to rent your building and create the opportunities; the technology side is important and I am checking with GTT for this region to upgrade the Internet capacity,” Dr. Ramsaroop said.

He said the Government has recognised that the region has a lot of young people who are graduating from secondary school and often could not find a job and the call centre is one of the initiatives to get them employed. The CEO’s visit to the region was to get a first-hand understanding of the investment and business opportunities available there. From the two-day visit, the Go-Invest office will put together the necessary policies and processes to enhance business and investment in the region.

Giving an overview of the Guyana Office of Investment, Dr. Ramsaroop said his office falls directly under the Office of the President and is mandated by law to assist both local and foreign investors in providing incentives for them to create a business environment that is beneficial to the people, as well as create employment opportunities.

“On the economic side, Guyana in 2020 had the largest GDP growth in the world and per capita, that means every economist, every person in the business world when they pick up the report, would see Guyana grow 43 per cent in 2020, as you know, Guyana struck oil in 2015 and in 2019, we became an oil-producing nation,” Dr. Ramsaroop related.

Guyana is expected to experience a 20 per cent growth in 2021 and the country is also set to become the number one investment destination in the world.

According to Dr Ramsaroop, in the last three months, over 15 private jets landed in Guyana from all over the world seeking investment opportunities here.

“While the country is changing rapidly, His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali, in his 2021 budget, outlined massive infrastructure plans and……. over the next four years, when infrastructure is expanded, new opportunities will be created in all sectors,” Dr. Ramsaroop added.

During the meeting, businessmen in the region requested the establishment of a Go-Invest office in the region. In response, Dr. Ramsaroop said that plans were in the pipeline, but, in the meantime, an officer from his office can visit the region to address all business and investment-related matters. Business persons also called for a more reliable Internet provider as well as lower energy cost in production. Region Two Chairperson, Vilma De Silva thanked the CEO, Dr. Ramsaroop and the team for visiting the region. De Silva said one of the main concerns was the unreliable Internet connections the region was experiencing. She was hoping that shortly the Internet service would be improved.