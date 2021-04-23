Collective action needed for protection of environment

–says President Ali as he hails ratification of Escazú Agreement

AS Guyana joined countries in Latin America and the Caribbean in celebrating the activation of the Escazú Agreement, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, emphasised that collective action is necessary for the protection of the environment. The Escazú Agreement, the first regional environmental agreement in Latin America and the Caribbean, which was adopted in 2018, became operational on Thursday, after a structural ratification process by 24 nations in January of this year.

The implementation of this agreement will guarantee access to environmental information, help protect environmental defenders and ensure public participation in environmental decisions. It is also structured to ensure that people can access justice in environmental matters.

The President, according to a release from the Office of the President, called the ratification of the Escazú Agreement a significant milestone in the region and highlighted its importance to overall development and sustainability.

Dr. Ali noted that the agreement will reinforce democracy, transparency, accountability and effectiveness in dealing with an environment affected by climate change.

“The coming into effect of this ‘agreement’ represents a significant milestone, one which coincides, fittingly, with the commemoration of International Mother Earth Day 2021. The Caribbean and Latin America should feel a sense of collective pride on account of its continued sterling environmental leadership as exemplified by this ‘agreement,’” President Ali stated.

He added that the effects of the pandemic and the exacerbation of the global climate crisis highlight the need for an arrangement tailored to the population’s specific requirements.

“The climate crisis represents an existential threat to humanity. Climate change characterised by extreme weather events, rising sea levels, landslides, floods, drought and biodiversity loss are inflicting losses on our economies and our peoples’ livelihoods,” President Ali reasoned. The President added that with the regional hurricane season approaching, natural hazards can strike at any time. This hurricane season is officially scheduled to start on June 1. Importantly, the President pointed to the struggles of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, after the eruption of its La Soufrière Volcano, and reminded that natural disasters threaten the very survival of small-island and low-lying coastal states.

Cognisant of these stark realities, the President called for countries in the region, that are yet to ratify the agreement, to do so.

“I, therefore, reiterate the need for us to act collectively for the protection of our people and their environment. Our twin celebration…should engender a greater sense of urgency to work collectively to safeguard our peoples and the planet,” President Ali said.

The President pointed out that the essence of the agreement is that it does not only protect the environment, but it protects the people who defend it.

“Rights and inclusion, cornerstones of democratic societies, are at the heart of the Escazú Agreement. The ‘agreement’ responds to the important affirmation of Heads of States and Governments at Rio+20, that access rights contribute to the strengthening of democracy, good governance and human rights,” he said.

LEADING BY EXAMPLE

President Ali reminded stakeholders that Guyana was the first State Party to ratify the Escazú Agreement, emphasising that Guyana subscribes to the belief that public access to information, and citizens’ participation in environmental decision-making, are vital elements of sound environmental stewardship.

“Guyana as a signatory to the agreement hereby endorses the right of access to environmental information. It welcomes public participation in the environmental decision-making process. It supports access to justice in environmental matters and commits to working to ensure the right of every person to live in a healthy environment,” he said.

The President also explained that the agreement is aligned with Guyana’s constitutional obligations. Guyana’s constitution, he said, proclaims: “Everyone has the right to an environment that is not harmful to his or her well-being.” Additionally, he said that Guyana believes that public access to information, and citizens’ participation in environmental decision-making, are vital elements of sound environmental stewardship. The Escazú agreement’s provisions for judicial and administrative proceedings include remedy and redress, which, according to the President, are necessary to strengthen the inclusive and transparent approach that his government is taking as it pertains to environmental matters.

LOW CARBON DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY

President Ali also highlighted that the protection of the environment is mainstreamed in Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS).

“This ‘Strategy’ is premised on the REDD+ Mechanism,” he explained, adding: “In the ongoing implementation of this strategy, we are committed to continuous multi-stakeholder consultations undertaken in an institutionalised, systematic and transparent manner to ensure full and effective participation of Indigenous Peoples and other forest-dependent communities, through free, prior and informed consent.” For context, REDD+ is a programme that stands for Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation. It provides an opportunity for mitigating the effects of climate change and more recently, includes the conservation and sustainable management of forests and the enhancement of forest carbon stocks.

President Ali also noted that the local authorities have been working towards the enhancement of transparency and access to extractive industry information, as required under Guyana’s Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (EITI) obligations.

Along with President Ali, several others contributed to Thursday’s virtual discussions, including Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and Epsy Campbell, Vice-President of Costa Rica.