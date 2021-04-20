Essequibo Coast gets housing office

WITH the conclusion of the two-day ‘Dream Realised’ Housing initiative in Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) last Saturday, government has now allocated 3, 950 house lots within the last several months.

The Housing Ministry recently established an office there.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, providing an update on the recently concluded two-day housing initiative at Anna Regina, said some 300 persons were allocated house lots in Onderneeming Phase Four.

However, he noted that over 40 allocations were put on hold pending investigations. He said that a thorough investigation will be conducted into land irregularities found on the Essequibo Coast.

The ministry has established a regional office at Anna Regina staffed with qualified personnel, including a regional housing officer, who will lead these investigations.

“Specific emphasis will be placed on Essequibo and one of the first steps will be to ensure there is a functional regional office, we will be bringing some order to Region Two,” he said, adding: “It’s a building that the region has made available for the housing office, some rehabilitation works are needed and will commence immediately, so that it can be ready in another three weeks.”

The Housing Minister also said the Essequibo Coast has had longstanding land issues, including double allocation, persons illegally occupying lands and illegal construction.

“So, what happens, after constructing in the ministry’s system, it does not show an allocation was done, and so for us, it appears as vacant. We have a number of issues like that, and so Lima Sands has a history of that, and so, we are trying to rectify all of that,” he clarified.

Meanwhile, Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sherwyn Greaves, said the two-day event was very successful as some 300 persons with new allotments were served.

“What I am extremely pleased about is that there was a lot of long-standing issues in this region that we were able to resolve over the past two days; fortunately, we had the two ministers who were able to make decisions to assist a lot of people,” he explained.

He said some of the issues surrounded the mixing up of allocations, relocations and titling.

“There is one lady that [sic] told me she was waiting 17 years for a title and she was able to get that, so those are some of the things we were able to resolve for persons,” the CEO said.