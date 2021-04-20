News Archives
Robber stole Toshao’s boat and engine
Toshao Orin Fernandes
ORIN Fernandes, Toshao of Chinese Landing, in the Barima-Waini Region, was robbed of his $4.5 million boat and engine between Sunday and Monday, police have confirmed.
Reports indicate that the incident occurred sometime between 18:00 hrs on Sunday and 05:00 hrs on Monday at Chinese Landing in the North West District.
Police investigations reveal that Fernandes secured his boat and a 200hp Yamaha outboard engine at the back of his home, which is just about 100ft from the creek.
When he got up on Monday, he observed the boat and engine missing.

He made several checks in and around Chinese Landing but came up empty-handed.
However, the Toshao received information from persons in the area that a man was seen cutting the rope that anchored the boat and then heading towards the Waini River with it.
The victim made a report via cellular phone to the Acquero Police Station. Police are looking for the suspect as well as the boat and engine. Investigations are ongoing.

