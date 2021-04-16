Lethem resident found with alleged smuggled liquor

–cannabis, guns found at empty camp site down the Mahaicony River, in separate search

A RESIDENT of Tabatinga, Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) has been held after officers of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) found a quantity of liquor, suspected to be smuggled from Brazil, at the suspect’s residence.

According to a press statement from CANU, the suspect, Lyndon Franklin, was seen entering Guyana from Brazil in his lorry and was followed to his Tabatinga residence.

On arrival at the location, officers saw the suspect offloading goods suspected to be smuggled and undeclared, in his yard.

“CANU officials intercepted him and uncovered the smuggled items among other goods packed in his truck,” the release stated.

According to CANU, there were reports of attempts by the suspect and his agents to agitate the officers who were performing their duties.

“Reports have been received at CANU headquarters that after being on the premises, dogs of the suspect were released into the yard and allowed to advance towards ranks, which resulted in an officer discharging a round to fend off the said threat after repeated requests to secure the animals,” the unit said. Considering the reported events, the unit has undertaken to conduct a holistic review of the incident. Further, CANU said it will convene training for officers to ensure that they are able to withstand civilian agitation and intimidation.

Additionally, CANU is imploring civilians to desist from advancing to or attacking its officials in any way whilst they are executing their duties.

Since CANU’s establishment in Region Nine, the unit has assisted the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) in a number of seizures of uncustomed goods, which have been evading the local ports, and will continue to provide assistance to all its inter-agencies whenever the need arises.

In its most recent “bust” on Thursday, CANU seized 30 cases of Blackstone Whiskey; nine cases of Blend Seven Whiskey and four cases of Skarloff liquor. All of those items were reportedly found in Franklin’s motor lorry. The suspect is expected to be charged and placed before the Lethem Magistrate’s Court for breaches of the Customs Act.

In a separate search officers of CANU acting on a tip, conducted a search of an empty camp site on the Mahaicony River, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), where they uncovered 882 grammes of cannabis, two shot guns, ammunition and Venezuelan currency. According to the unit, no one was arrested because the camp site and the nearby savannahs were empty.

The contraband and related items were seized and taken to the CANU headquarters for processing.