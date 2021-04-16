Road fatalities in Berbice down by 80%

–stronger police-community relations creating safer streets says Commander Ramlakhan

STRATEGIC planning and improved police-community relations in Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), have resulted in an 80 per cent decrease in road fatalities and a general reduction in crime, within the past three months.

This is according to Commander of Region Six, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, who said that authorities, in Berbice, have recorded a continuous decrease in serious crimes and road fatalities. According to commander, much of this has to do with mechanisms implemented to strengthen existing police-community relations and create new ones. This, he said, is all part of building trust and reigniting confidence in the Guyana Police Force’s ability to pursue its core mandate, which is to serve and protect, while maintaining law and order.

Ramlakhan, during a recent meeting at the newly-built Central Police Station at New Amsterdam, said that a number of initiatives have been implemented and some are still in the pipeline.

The overarching aim of those initiatives is to provide medium to long-term solutions to crime, violence and other social ills in the Berbice region.

The meeting was attended by various police/community stakeholders and other representatives of Region Six, and a team from the Guyana Police Force’s Corporate Communications Unit headed by Mark Ramotar and Stan Gouveia.

According to Commander Ramlakhan, a major success story has been the force’s ability to foster relationships and build trust between the police and the communities in Berbice. Ramlakhan said this has allowed his team to better ‘police’ the region and maintain law and order.

He noted that from last October (when he took over as Commander of Regional Division #6) to present, there has been a very steep decrease in serious crimes and a significant improvement in the relationship between the police and the communities in the region.

“What is very significant is the major inroads and progress made in building and fostering relations and trust between the residents and the police.

“Every day we are receiving intelligence and info from members of the public, info pertaining to crime, etc….and it’s not because of Ramlakhan but rather my team of hardworking officers who are not sitting behind a desk, but are out in the fields and in the communities, meeting with the residents,” Commander Ramlakhan said.

Further, he added: “We are targeting the drug houses because we’ve realised that most of the crimes being committed are linked to persons who use narcotics. So, what we do is that we constantly, every week, we have raids and it is working well. Sometimes we come out empty handed…. but the frequency of our interventions has borne fruits and the residents are appreciative of the results.”

The police commander said members of the public could traverse the streets easily without the lingering fear of being mugged or robbed.

Traffic Officer and Deputy Commander (ag.), Assistant Superintendent Raun Clarke, who was assigned to the Berbice region as the traffic officer, on December 15, 2020, during his presentation at the meeting, said he has been working diligently and strategically with ranks to achieve a reduction in fatal accidents.

According to Clarke, the collective effort has resulted in an 80 per cent decrease in road fatalities, as well as a 23 per cent decrease in “damage accidents,” so far for 2021. This decrease is measured against the corresponding period last year.

Clarke said with the implementation of the traffic education section, resuscitated road safety programmes, and diligence of the ranks under his command, supported by objective citizens, who genuinely want to help and see the greater good, there are now safer roadways.

In relation to traffic and road safety, Clarke noted that the police force continues to explore ways to meaningfully partner with residents and businesses in communities across Region Six.

BE CONSIDERATE

“Once we as road users continue to use the road safely, and continue to be considerate and careful, we would see a consistent decrease in accidents and road fatalities in Berbice,” Clarke posited. In a passionate appeal, Clarke further urged persons to use the roads in a safe, cautious and responsible manner.

“We all need to play our part in road safety, as this is everyone’s business,” he said.

Deputy Mayor of New Amsterdam, Wainwright McIntosh, who is also a member of the Station Management Committee, said the Mayor and Town Council is particularly pleased to be associated with the positive changes occurring within the division.

He lauded the police for their work, which has contributed to major improvements across the region.

He also acknowledged the “camaraderie and vigour” of police ranks in Region Six, particularly those stationed at Central Police Station in New Amsterdam.

McIntosh said the Station Management Committee, within the region, has been very effective since it operates proactively.

Chairman of the Central Station Management Committee, Roy Jafarally, echoed the sentiments of the Deputy Mayor and said that they urged aspiring members to have a vested interest in the welfare of the ranks serving in those communities.

Jafarally went on to highlight several initiatives and projects that have been implemented, some ongoing, and others in the pipeline. One such project is the construction of police outposts at Angoy’s Avenue and Fort Ordinance.

Chairperson of the Canfield Enterprise Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Sherrian Beharry, in her presentation, commended Commander Ramlakhan and his team, especially Station Sergeant, Mark Edwards, who she said, has been very active in the committee and communities of Region Six.