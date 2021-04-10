‘Killa’ released from police custody

–placed on $100,000 bail

RONDELL Bacchus, called “Killa”, was released from police custody on Friday, following a Writ of Habeas Corpus served on the Guyana Police Force, after he was held for more than 72 hours.

According to a statement from the police, Bacchus was released on substantial bail and will be required to report to the police on specified days as the investigations continue. Bail was set at $100,000. Although released, police said that while Bacchus was being escorted from the Brickdam lockups, he maliciously damaged a police vehicle for which he has been charged and will appear in court on April 12, 2021.

The 40-year-old man, who was recently released from prison, was wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the murder of Ricardo “Paper Shorts” Fagundes.

Bacchus surrendered to the police on April 6, 2021, just a few hours after the police issued a wanted bulletin for him.

Fagundes, who was a popular gold dealer and biker, was riddled with bullets on March 21, 2021, on Main Street, Georgetown, moments after he exited the Palm Court nightclub.

CCTV footage of the night of the incident shows Fagundes walking towards a black vehicle, after exiting the nightclub, when two gunmen exited a white Toyota Fielder parked across the road and opened fire on him.

In one frame, Fagundes was seen lying on the roadway as the two men stood over him and riddled his body with bullets, before escaping in the said Toyota Fielder.

The police are yet to determine whether the torched ‘Fielder Wagon’ that was discovered at Swan Village, on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, is the same one used by the gunmen.

They have, however, confirmed that investigators of the Major Crimes Unit have acquired enhanced footage from one of the CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the crime scene, which will be used for evidential purposes.