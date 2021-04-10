Vitality Inc. donates $1M for mother of six to rebuild house

VITALITY Accounting and Consultancy Inc., through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, donated $1,062,300 to assist a mother of six, Esther Lara, to rebuild her Matthew’s Ridge, North West District, Region One (Barima-Waini) house, which collapsed recently.

Lara’s house collapsed recently due to high winds, leaving her family homeless. The family’s plight came to light when a representative from the community’s Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) contacted the ministry for assistance.

According to a press statement from Vitality Inc., the money received will cover the materials needed and labour cost to rebuild the house.

The generous donation was handed over by a Director of Vitality Inc. Abbas Hamid, to Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud.

Vitality Inc., a U.S. based company, owned by Guyanese entrepreneurs, has been operating in Guyana over 10 years and specialises in accounting, medical supplies, oil and gas, and housing services.

Minster Persaud praised the company for its philanthropic and humanitarian efforts. She related that the ministry is overwhelmed by the numerous requests for assistance, and with Vitality’s contribution, a vulnerable mother will soon have her home rebuilt.

“Your donation is extremely appreciated and will be helping a single-parent mother, who has six children, one of whom is disabled. I am optimistic that with Vitality Inc. donating to such a worthy cause, other companies will be encouraged to partner with us to help the most vulnerable in need,” Minister Persaud stated.

Meanwhile, Hamid reiterated Vitality’s commitment to giving back to Guyana, especially in the social services sector.

He further added that the company will continue to collaborate with the ministry to improve the standard of living of vulnerable groups.