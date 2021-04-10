371 COVID-19 cases recorded within 3 days

THE Ministry of Health has detected 371 cases of COVID-19 from a total of 3,124 tests conducted from April 6-8.

According to an analysis of the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 dashboards, 81 cases were recorded on April 6, 135 on April 7 and 105 on April 8, bringing the total to 371.

Of the 105 cases detected within the past 24 hours, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) recorded 36; Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), 46; Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), five; Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), four; Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), four, and Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice), 10.

Of the newly infected cases 56 are males and 49 are females. No other regions have confirmed new cases within the past 24 hours.

There are currently 13 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 71 in institutional isolation, 1,059 isolated at home and nine in institutional quarantine.

Guyana has confirmed a total of 10,958 cases of COVID-19 since the discovery of the first case in Guyana. Of that number, 1,152 are currently active, and, of the 9,576 recoveries, 50 were recorded within the past 24 hours. All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others, and the need for good hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or needs any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline on 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy.