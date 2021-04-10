News Archives
Enhanced bilateral partnership in legal sector discussed
Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C (centre) with High Commissioner of Canada to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Mark Kevin Berman (left) and Counsellor, Development Cooperation, Canadian High Commission, Janine Cocker (right)
–as AG meets with Canadian High Commissioner

ATTORNEY-GENERAL (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C, on Friday, met with High Commissioner of Canada to Guyana, Mark Kevin Berman, to discuss ways to strengthen the bilateral partnership in the legal sector.
Also present at the meeting were Counsellor of Development Cooperation at the Canadian High Commission, Janine Cocker; Development Officer at the High Commission, Tariq Williams and Public Trustee at the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Prithima Kissoon.
“The meeting examined the various platforms and programmes in existence between the two countries, which can be used by the Legal Affairs Ministry in the discharge of its functional mandate,” the Attorney-General’s Chambers stated in a press statement.

The Attorney-General, in his remarks, requested technical support for a number of initiatives the ministry is currently undertaking, inclusive, but not limited to, the Law Reform Commission, the impending law revision exercise to update and consolidate the laws of Guyana, the publishing of updated law reports of Guyana from 2007 to 2020, electoral reforms, forensic sciences, ballistics, hand-writing expertise and forensic medicine.
These are important areas that will all enhance the state’s legal capacity to enforce the laws of Guyana and to maintain good governance and public order.
The Attorney-General thanked the High Commissioner for his visit and expressed gratitude to the Government of Canada for being a development partner of Guyana.
The High Commissioner, in turn, expressed his commitment to co-operate in the areas discussed, and in future endeavours, and agreed to meet on a regular basis to advance this agenda.

Staff Reporter

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

