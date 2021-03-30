News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Security guard beaten during Phagwah Day outing
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Domesh Singh received injuries to his head and nose
Domesh Singh received injuries to his head and nose

A 23-year-old security guard of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) is nursing injuries to the head and chest after he was beaten by a known individual during an outing at Adventure Village, Essequibo Coast, on Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 22:30hrs and police are currently on the hunt for the suspect. The Guyana Chronicle understands that Domesh Singh was injured while he was hanging with his friend.

Singh alleged that the suspect, whom he is familiar with, approached him and immediately began to cuff him to the chest. Singh further alleged that the suspect took a beer bottle and broke it on his head before escaping.

Friends immediately assisted Singh to the Suddie Public Hospital where he received several stitches to the head and nose.
A report was then made to the Suddie Police Station. Singh remains clueless as to the motive behind the attack.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.