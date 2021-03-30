Security guard beaten during Phagwah Day outing

A 23-year-old security guard of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) is nursing injuries to the head and chest after he was beaten by a known individual during an outing at Adventure Village, Essequibo Coast, on Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 22:30hrs and police are currently on the hunt for the suspect. The Guyana Chronicle understands that Domesh Singh was injured while he was hanging with his friend.

Singh alleged that the suspect, whom he is familiar with, approached him and immediately began to cuff him to the chest. Singh further alleged that the suspect took a beer bottle and broke it on his head before escaping.

Friends immediately assisted Singh to the Suddie Public Hospital where he received several stitches to the head and nose.

A report was then made to the Suddie Police Station. Singh remains clueless as to the motive behind the attack.