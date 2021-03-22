While the guests were ‘sporting’ at her ‘kangan’

….UG graduate was writing ‘finals’

AS she stared at the exam questions on the computer screen, Vedo Mohan-Bisnauth was slightly distracted by the sounds of Vanita Willie’s ‘Poowah’ playing next door, where her ‘kangan’ celebrations were in full-swing.

A ‘kangan’ is a religious term that is used to describe the third day of celebrations during a Hindu wedding.

“At one point, I even stopped to sing for a bit,” the newly wed recalled.

And even though she was tempted to “swing she waist”, she kept remembering her mother’s advice of there being “a time and place fuh everything”, and that afternoon of August 10, 2020 was time for her final examination, the results of which would determine the success of her journey towards attaining a Bachelor Degree in Early Childhood Education, and ultimately advancing her career as an educator.

The 26-year-old Golden Fleece, West Coast Berbice resident has been a teacher attached to Perth Nursery School in Branch Road, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, for nine years. Her employment would mark the realisation of a treasured childhood dream.

“Growing up I always wanted to be a teacher. I used to play teacher in my neighborhood and teach the smaller children,” a candid Mrs. Mohan-Bisnauth told the Guyana Chronicle during an interview on Sunday.

Once she was hired, the young woman wasted no time in enrolling at the Cyril Potter College of Education where she studied for two years. “I [later] became an assistant mistress at Perth Nursery School in 2015,” Mohan-Bisnauth related. She then moved on to pursue her degree at the University of Guyana (UG).

“My journey wasn’t an easy one. It consisted of many long days and sleepless nights,” the young teacher recalled. Although she resided in Berbice, Mohan-Bisnauth was enrolled at UG’s Turkeyen Campus; as a result, she was forced into a life of daily and lengthy travel.

“I had to be on the road since 6:15am and get a car to UG because they were making the four-lane [East Coast Demerara highway] and the traffic used to be terrible in the mornings. I decided to take cars to UG despite the fares being much higher than taking a bus.”

On the days when exams were being held, Mohan-Bisnauth would be forced to leave home much earlier. “Whenever my husband, who was my boyfriend back then, is available he would take me to class or sometimes pick me up. Sometimes he would take me and wait on me for three or more hours,” she related.

When COVID-19 struck, Vedo’s parents were somewhat relieved that their young daughter would no longer have to commute at nights. “They would call my phone all time especially if they know that there isn’t any bus at the park. They would get so worried,” the young graduate recalled.

However, even though studying in the comforts of her home might have seemed ideal, the young teacher said that it brought on its unique challenges, both as a teacher, and as a student.

“Some online classes weren’t fun and it would just throw you off track. I really had to keep my focus on. Then, if it’s blackout the entire class session is missed. I hated that…I had to balance my studies and it came with a lot more sacrifice,” Mohan-Bisnauth admitted.

Nonetheless, as the months went by, she would adapt to the new system. Soon after, her boyfriend would become her fiancé, and wedding plans commenced in high spirits.

NUPTIAL NIGHT TRADED FOR STUDIES

“When everything was coming closer and I would say ‘gosh, there’s so much work to be done in limited time,’ my sisters would tell me ‘you got this, I know you can do it.’ My husband was always there for me; he would ask me when my exam is and when were the due dates for my assignments. He made sure I have time to complete my work, even if it meant we had to cancel all our dates,” a smiling Mohan-Bisnauth related. She noted that just as the wedding date approached, her final examinations followed.

“Actually, the exam was scheduled for my wedding day. I froze when the lecturer announced the date. My colleagues told him that exam can’t be on that day because a student is getting married. The lecturer couldn’t believe. In fact, right after class I messaged him personally and told him it was me who was getting married. I sent him an invitation for evidence,” the young woman related.

Reflecting on her wedding night, ‘Vedo’ said her peace of mind rested on her doing some amount of studying, so she opened her books and began to read. After what seemed like a moment, morning came and it was ‘E’ Day; not elections day, but the day of her final examination.

“It was very challenging, because my in-laws’ internet was down and I had to go over to their neighbour’s house to use their internet. It wasn’t ideal, but that didn’t stop me,” Mohan-Bisnauth assured. She added, “My husband kept coming to check on me to make sure that I was getting through with everything and so.”

After a few hours of fighting off the temptations to burst into song and dance, the young woman was finally able to complete, review, and submit her test answers on time.

When the results were released, Mohan-Bisnauth was contented with grades. She was pleased to know that even amid all the distractions and commotions, she was able to pass with Credit.

Vedo, a first-generation degree holder, said that her successes were not all hers, since she had a solid support system that stood behind her every step of the way.

“My family is really my true support. They were always there for me. I am thankful for them. My mom and dad would wait up for me every night; they never went to bed until I’m home,” Mohan-Bisnauth said.

Asked about her next step, the newly-wed said that she plans to take a break from studying to enjoy spending time with her loved ones. Her advice to her peers is, “Opportunities only come once; take it.”