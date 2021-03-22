CJIA ‘lands’ Guyana $491M since reopening

–arrivals top 43,000, but strict COVID-19 measures remain in place

AFTER being rattled by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and “squeezed dry” because of the necessary restrictions instituted to curb the spread of the disease, the aviation sector is on the road to recovery, with the Cheddi Jagan Internaitonal Airport raking in over $491 million since its reopening in October 2020.

International travel had taken a dent especially in the early stages of the pandemic, since other countries closed their borders to protect citizens and reduce the risk of having imported cases. In Guyana, the two international airports, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, were closed to incoming commercial international flights on March 18, 2020, after Guyana recorded its first COVID-19 case on March 11.

The airports were initially scheduled to close for a two-week period; however, as cases in the country significantly increased, the closure continued to be extended. But the new government, after an analysis of the situation, thought it best to reopen the airports on October 5, 2020, under strict conditions aimed at reducing the possibility of Guyana recording imported cases of COVID-19.

According to information shared with the Guyana Chronicle on Sunday, the sector, since being carefully reopened, has shown positive signs. Studies show that the most direct activities associated with aviation create G$20.7 billion in annual economic activity. This represents 3.2 per cent of Guyana’s total gross domestic product (GDP). Moreover, nearly 12,000 Guyanese jobs are supported by the aviation industry, the majority in either transportation or tourism. This accounts for nearly one in twenty jobs in Guyana. Air passengers also generate roughly G$1.7 billion in travel tax revenue for the government.

Owing to the pervasive pandemic and the control measures, not just in Guyana, but also across the world, the aviation sector is not expected to “bounce back” fully; however, once there is consistent travel, a positive outcome is still possible.

This positivity is already visible locally, with arrivals topping 43,000 since the reopening of CJIA. The Guyana Chronicle was reliably informed that total passenger movement was 84,728, with 40,742 persons departing and 43,986 arriving. Additionally, international aircraft landings totalled 1,007 for the period in review.

In September, prior to the reopening of the airports, aviation in Guyana was down by 89 per cent; this was a slight recovery from the 92 per cent decline in May 2020. This ‘slight recovery’ was due mainly to domestic travel, which continued throughout the pandemic, but under ‘strict’ guidelines.

In a previous interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Director-General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Lt. Col. (Ret’d), Egbert Field, had said: “The aviation industry shrunk by over 80 per cent within the past few months, and that is not only due to flights coming into and landing in Guyana, but because the over-flights were tremendously reduced as well.

“The impact on the aviation industry, both locally and globally, was devastating, because you could not travel due to closure of airports. And apart from that, a number of states were locked down; nobody moved into that state or out; the state was locked down. For instance, there was lockdown in London, Paris and so on; practically no movement between countries. And that is what aviation is all about; moving from one state to another.”

The aviation expert explained that when a country is locked down, as was the case with many of them during the early stages of the pandemic, there is no aviation movement, and no aviation business. As a result, many airlines filed bankruptcy, retrenched staff, and even had to “shut shop” completely.

And, while there has been some level of travel globally, a study done by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) titled, “Effects of Novel Coronavirus on Civil Aviation: Economic Impact Analysis”, shows that airlines could suffer aggregately a loss of close to US$343 billion in gross passenger operating revenue.

Guyana, however, is hoping to stay afloat by gradually increasing traffic through its ports under strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, commended aviation stakeholders for the work they have done so far, especially in ensuring that the necessary arrangements are in place to protect not only employees, but the flying public.

“And, while we look forward to a full reopening of the sector, there would be no slacking up of measures,” Minister Edghill affirmed in an invited comment on Sunday.

Airlines flying to Guyana include American Airlines, Eastern Airlines, Caribbean Airlines and Copa Airlines. Trans Guyana Airways. A local airline, has also been flying to and from Barbados.