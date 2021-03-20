News Archives
Teen charged with killing Sophia boy to be evaluated
news-default

THE 16-year-old boy, who allegedly shot and killed a 10-year-old child during a robbery in Sophia, on Friday, appeared in the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court, where an application made by the prosecutor to have him evaluated, was granted.

The teen was not required to plead to the indictable charge of murder and was remanded to prison by Magistrate Alisha George.

The charge states that, on Thursday last, at C Field, Sophia, the teen murdered Anthony Cort in the course or furtherance of a robbery under arms.

The Guyana Chronicle had reported that Cort was gunned down by bandits during a home invasion at Packet Corner, C Field, Sophia.

Police are seeking another suspect; the teenager has been identified as the prime suspect.
The child had been playing in the upper flat of the house when bandits invaded the property in search of valuables.
After looting the downstairs shop, one of the bandits stayed behind, holding Cort’s mother and baby sister at gunpoint, while the other gunman escorted the shop owner upstairs in search of more valuables.

Before the woman could begin her search for more items for the robbers, Cort exited the room where he had been playing and the bandit reportedly spared no hesitation in opening fire on the child. After shooting the young boy, the bandits fled the scene, jumping a zinc fence aback the yard.

Prosecutor Thornhill made an application to the court under Section 4(2) of the Juvenile Justice Act #8 of 2018, that the accused be evaluated.

Magistrate Alisha George granted the request and adjourned the matter to May 12.

Staff Reporter

