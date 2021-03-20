News Archives
Duo to make court appearance for murder of homeless man
TWO security officers will appear in court, on Monday, for the murder of 58-year-old Mohabir Singh, whose lifeless body was recently found under a shed on the Kaieteur News premises at Saffon Street, La Penitence.
Singh, of no fixed place of abode, was, on March 16, found motionless in a pool of blood. On Friday, Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh, after conducting a post mortem examination gave Singh’s cause of death as brain haemorrhage due to blunt trauma to the head.
Initial investigations led to the arrest of the two security officers as detectives pursued the murder angle. They were formally charged by police for the capital offence and will be arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Staff Reporter

