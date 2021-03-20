‘Hot Skull’ and ‘Rambo’ acquitted of 2017 murder

JUSTICE Brassington Reynolds on Thursday directed a 12-member jury to return a not-guilty verdict for Roberto Miggins called “Hot Skull” and Quasi Benjamin called “Rambo,” who were jointly charged with murder.

The indictment read to the court stated that on October 14, 2016 at Mazawini backlands, NWD, they murdered Hilton ‘Hilary’ Smith.

The defence attorneys Nigel Hughes and Adrian Thompson after the prosecution closed its case made a no-case submission, which was upheld by the judge. Justice Reynolds then told the jury that they have to return a not-guilty verdict.

According to reports, on October 14, 2016, Smith of Pomeroon River, Region Two, was shot and killed during a camp invasion at Mazawini backlands, NWD.

Reports revealed that a group of men armed with high-powered rifles pounced on the mining pit and opened fire. This forced workers to run for cover in nearby bushes and the gunmen reportedly took away a quantity of raw gold. After the gunmen left, Smith’s body was discovered with several gunshot wounds.

In 2019, the two men were freed of the October, 2016, murder of gold miner Mario Pozzer called “Gaucho,” after Justice Navindra Singh upheld no-case submissions made by their attorneys.