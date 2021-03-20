High Court trial of ‘Worrell’ to commence on March 22

THE High Court trial of Eustace Abrams called ‘Worrell’, who is accused of the 2017 murder of gold miner, Orlando La Cruz, is expected to commence on March 22 before a 12-member jury.

Abrams has pleaded not guilty to killing the 40-year-old man on June 15, 2017, at Jack and Vieira Backdam, North West District (NWD). Justice Brassington will be presiding over the trial.

La Cruz was shot to the right side neck and pronounced dead at the Matthew’s Ridge District Hospital. Reports indicate that La Cruz was shot after he refused to perform oral sex on one of his drinking buddies at Jack and Vieira Backdam, North West District.

According to reports, the victim was lying in a hammock in his camp when Abrams and another visited him after which they began consuming high wine and water. Shortly after, one of the suspects was heard telling La Cruz to perform oral sex on him and when he refused, an argument erupted between the three men.

It is alleged that Abrams collected a cartridge from the second suspect and loaded his shotgun. He then placed the weapon to the right side of the victim’s neck and pulled the trigger. The two men then made good their escape into nearby bushes.

Shortly after, Abrams was arrested. His 57-year-old co-accused was arrested by police on February 24, 2021 at Garrison Hill, Matthews Ridge. He is currently before the court for his alleged involvement in the crime.