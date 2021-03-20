News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
High Court trial of ‘Worrell’ to commence on March 22
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
news-default

THE High Court trial of Eustace Abrams called ‘Worrell’, who is accused of the 2017 murder of gold miner, Orlando La Cruz, is expected to commence on March 22 before a 12-member jury.
Abrams has pleaded not guilty to killing the 40-year-old man on June 15, 2017, at Jack and Vieira Backdam, North West District (NWD). Justice Brassington will be presiding over the trial.
La Cruz was shot to the right side neck and pronounced dead at the Matthew’s Ridge District Hospital. Reports indicate that La Cruz was shot after he refused to perform oral sex on one of his drinking buddies at Jack and Vieira Backdam, North West District.
According to reports, the victim was lying in a hammock in his camp when Abrams and another visited him after which they began consuming high wine and water. Shortly after, one of the suspects was heard telling La Cruz to perform oral sex on him and when he refused, an argument erupted between the three men.
It is alleged that Abrams collected a cartridge from the second suspect and loaded his shotgun. He then placed the weapon to the right side of the victim’s neck and pulled the trigger. The two men then made good their escape into nearby bushes.
Shortly after, Abrams was arrested. His 57-year-old co-accused was arrested by police on February 24, 2021 at Garrison Hill, Matthews Ridge. He is currently before the court for his alleged involvement in the crime.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.