Task Force zeroes in on monitoring of borders, illegal activities

THE closure of the porous Guyana/Brazil border has been a task to manage amid the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic and the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) has engaged residents in Regions Eight and Nine in a bid to intensify monitoring efforts.

On Wednesday, members of the NCTF met with the local authorities of Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni). The issues discussed included the monitoring of Guyana’s border with Brazil, trafficking in persons (TIP), the medical issues the region was facing and the general enforcement of the COVID-19 curfew.

The meeting which was held at the regional boardroom was chaired by head of the Task Force, Colonel Nazrul Hussain. Among the members in attendance were Colonel Skeete, Colonel Bowman, Lt. Colonel Carmichael, Lt. Colonel Welcome, Commander Nurse of the Guyana Defence Force and Deputy Police Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag) Clifton Hicken.

Also in attendance were Senior Superintendent, M. Kingston; Regional Commander #8, Assistant Superintendent, Melville; Regional Health Officer (RHO), Ravindra Doonauth; Town Clerk, Molice Adams; members of the Community Policing Group (CPG) and members of the business community of Mahdia.

According to information provided to this newspaper, the RHO explained that the region was divided into two sub-districts: North Pakaraimas and Mahdia. There were two main border villages that people used to cross over into Brazil to purchase food supplies – one at Kanapang, and the other at Chening mouth.

It was also noted that 2003 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and 53 antigen tests were conducted in the region. From the tests conducted, there have been 246 confirmed cases, including one active case, three deaths and many recoveries. It was also noted that the region received 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and almost half of those doses have already been used.

While in the region, Deputy Commissioner of Police ‘Operations’ (ag.), Hicken asked the local authorities to deal with complaints from the business community including that the police were closing some places early and leaving some open and that some clubs were locking their gates and having persons inside. There were also complaints that policemen were seen in clubs during the curfew hours.

Meanwhile, also on Wednesday, the team discussed the monitoring and controlling of the Brazil and Venezuela borders, cattle rustling and the adherence to curfew in Region Nine (Upper Takutu- Upper Essequibo).

Members present for the Regional Task Force were Regional Chairman, Brian Allicock; Regional Executive Officer, Karl Singh; Mayor, John Macedo; and RHO, Dr. Nial Uthman among others.

According to information provided, there were meaningful interactions with stakeholders about illegal crossings at St. Ignatius, Kumu, Baitoon, Quarire, Katu’ur and Potarinau Village.

There was also an appeal for the increase of days in which the Brazil border would be open to facilitate trade. Currently, this is only done on Thursdays. Issues were also raised about frequent movement of passengers, pedestrians and vehicles across the Takutu Bridge on a daily basis.

Solutions proposed by the grouping included engaging the internal international organisation to engage the Regional Chairman on matters relating to Venezuelan migrants and engaging ranch owners and members of the villages to obtain information to combat cattle rustling. An invitation was also extended to residents to become Rural Constables.