E - Papers
60 US companies interested in investing in Guyana
United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, during the webinar
United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, during the webinar

OVER 60 US companies, interested in investing in Guyana, attended a webinar titled “Oil and Gas Opportunities in Guyana,” hosted by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration and the U.S Embassy in Guyana.
In her opening remarks, Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch, highlighted that Guyana has procedures and institutions in place to assist foreign businesses establish operations. Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, delivered the keynote address, and was joined by Go-Invest Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Peter Ramsaroop; AmCham Guyana, Chairman, Zulfikar Ally; Shyam Nokta of the Guyana Manufacturers and Services Association; Natasha Gaskin-Peter of the Centre for Local Business Development; and Sean Hill, General Manager of Guyana Shorebase Incorporated.
The ambassador emphasised Guyana’s immense commercial opportunities, the importance of connecting with the US commercial service and the US Embassy’s Commercial Section, and the role of Guyana’s business support organisations in facilitating foreign direct investments.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

