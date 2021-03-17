News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Guyanese/American rapper SAINt JHN shines at Grammy awards
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Guyanese/American rapper, songwriter and producer, Carlos St. John, popularly known by his stylised artist name ‘SAINt JHN
Guyanese/American rapper, songwriter and producer, Carlos St. John, popularly known by his stylised artist name ‘SAINt JHN

GUYANESE-born singer, rapper, Carlos St. John Phillips, better known by his stage name, SAINt JHN, copped not one, but two wins at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards held Sunday night. The artiste’s popular hit song “Roses – Imanbek Remix” claimed the award for Best Remixed Recording, while his “Brown Skin Girl” collaboration with Beyoncé, Wizkid and Blue Ivy Carter from The Lion King: The Gift Album secured Best Music Video landing him the two wins.
Phillips, who reacted on twitter said, “Two songs I wrote won Grammys today in real life,” he wrote to his 80,000 followers. “Imagine not believing in me a year ago.”
The 3x-platinum, “Roses – Imanbek Remix,” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2020 and soared to No. 1 in countries such as the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The song also has over a billion Spotify streams, with its music video boasting 145 million views on YouTube.

The artist, who was recently interviewed on local radio station, 94.1 Boom FM during a visit to Guyana mid-last year, said his home played a major part of his life story and who he is today. He said that during his younger years, he was bouncing between Brooklyn, New York and Dennis Street, Campbellville, in Georgetown, having much exposure to two different worlds. The 33-year-old artist said that Guyana helped him get to where he is. “This is part of my story. If I was a kid, and I was 12 years old, I wouldn’t have known that it was possible. But I promise you, the next 12-year-old kid, now they know it is possible. Now they know they have a personal example of how it could happen,” the artist said during the interview.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.