Guyanese/American rapper SAINt JHN shines at Grammy awards

GUYANESE-born singer, rapper, Carlos St. John Phillips, better known by his stage name, SAINt JHN, copped not one, but two wins at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards held Sunday night. The artiste’s popular hit song “Roses – Imanbek Remix” claimed the award for Best Remixed Recording, while his “Brown Skin Girl” collaboration with Beyoncé, Wizkid and Blue Ivy Carter from The Lion King: The Gift Album secured Best Music Video landing him the two wins.

Phillips, who reacted on twitter said, “Two songs I wrote won Grammys today in real life,” he wrote to his 80,000 followers. “Imagine not believing in me a year ago.”

The 3x-platinum, “Roses – Imanbek Remix,” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2020 and soared to No. 1 in countries such as the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The song also has over a billion Spotify streams, with its music video boasting 145 million views on YouTube.

The artist, who was recently interviewed on local radio station, 94.1 Boom FM during a visit to Guyana mid-last year, said his home played a major part of his life story and who he is today. He said that during his younger years, he was bouncing between Brooklyn, New York and Dennis Street, Campbellville, in Georgetown, having much exposure to two different worlds. The 33-year-old artist said that Guyana helped him get to where he is. “This is part of my story. If I was a kid, and I was 12 years old, I wouldn’t have known that it was possible. But I promise you, the next 12-year-old kid, now they know it is possible. Now they know they have a personal example of how it could happen,” the artist said during the interview.