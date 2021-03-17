News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Women in Business Expo opens virtually today
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Sonia Noel, along with a few exhibitors, during last year’s Women in Business Expo
Sonia Noel, along with a few exhibitors, during last year’s Women in Business Expo

THE Women in Business Expo 2020 will be held virtually today via a Facebook live stream. The event, which originally started in 2016, has been the launch-pad for many small businesses in Guyana. It is hosted annually by the Sonia Noel Foundations for Creative Arts (SNFCA) in collaboration with the Women’s Association for Sustainable Development. According to Noel, this year’s two-day event will be a virtual one that will be live streamed on Facebook on the Sonia Noel Foundation and the Women across Borders Facebook page on March, 17 and 18.
She added that despite the change in scenery, the event will not be short of promotions and prizes.
A variety of businesses that provide goods and services such as catering, craft, decor services clothing, beauty services, hospitality service and spa, among others will be featured.

“When I look at the lives that were transformed as a result of these programmes that I am associated with, I know I am fulfilling purpose and I give God the Glory because without him none of this would have been possible.” Noel said.
Melba La Gaude, who has been with the expo from day one, shared her experience.
“Registering for Women in Business Expo in 2016 was the best decision I have ever made. I had the opportunity to come out of the box that I was in and develop myself and business. This was life-changing for me and I am thankful to Sonia Noel for providing the access to local and international markets for us.”
For more information call 684 8128 or email. Soniaenoel@gmail.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.