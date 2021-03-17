Women in Business Expo opens virtually today

THE Women in Business Expo 2020 will be held virtually today via a Facebook live stream. The event, which originally started in 2016, has been the launch-pad for many small businesses in Guyana. It is hosted annually by the Sonia Noel Foundations for Creative Arts (SNFCA) in collaboration with the Women’s Association for Sustainable Development. According to Noel, this year’s two-day event will be a virtual one that will be live streamed on Facebook on the Sonia Noel Foundation and the Women across Borders Facebook page on March, 17 and 18.

She added that despite the change in scenery, the event will not be short of promotions and prizes.

A variety of businesses that provide goods and services such as catering, craft, decor services clothing, beauty services, hospitality service and spa, among others will be featured.

“When I look at the lives that were transformed as a result of these programmes that I am associated with, I know I am fulfilling purpose and I give God the Glory because without him none of this would have been possible.” Noel said.

Melba La Gaude, who has been with the expo from day one, shared her experience.

“Registering for Women in Business Expo in 2016 was the best decision I have ever made. I had the opportunity to come out of the box that I was in and develop myself and business. This was life-changing for me and I am thankful to Sonia Noel for providing the access to local and international markets for us.”

For more information call 684 8128 or email. Soniaenoel@gmail.com