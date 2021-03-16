Security, real estate companies partner to deliver better services

PRAETORIAN Executive Protection Services Incorporated and Real Estate Guyana have announced a new cooperation agreement to provide their clientele with real estate safety and security risk assessments.

The agreement, in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), formalises the mutual interaction and strengthens the existing relationship between the two companies at the strategic and working levels.

In a joint statement, the companies said that the partnership is mainly focused on the development of safety standards, and how they are applied to real estate practice in Guyana.

Real Estate Guyana is a local real estate firm that has been in operation since 2012. The company said that it has had the opportunity to work along with the expatriate community and has therefore adopted an understanding of the expectations of the real estate industry, when taking into context the realities that exist and the areas that need to be strengthened in order to bridge the gap.

Keiron Brathwaite, Marketing Director of Praetorian Executive Protection Services Incorporated, believes that the partnership is “an organic addition to Praetorian’s services.”

“We have been servicing the expat community since 2018 through Executive Protection and this extension makes our services even more holistic. Real Estate Guyana is one of the leading firms in the market and our companies share many values and morals. We have worked together on a number of projects over the years,” Braithwaite said.

He added that “Praetorian’s Real Estate Safety and Security Assessment will give homeowners and developers the tools they need to remodel their rental properties, inclusive of residential and commercial, to the high standards which the expat community requires, as well as the additional benefit of adding tremendous value to their real estate holdings.”

To offer a more comprehensive service, Real Estate Guyana will be playing its part by offering integrated security services, which is often an integral, yet highly overlooked component of the real estate market.

Stefan John, Managing-Director of Real Estate Guyana expressed enthusiasm with regard to the partnership, noting that the efforts of the two companies will seek to raise the standards of the aforementioned market.

“There is a shortage of quality expat housing in Guyana, and with this partnership, we believe that we will assist our clients with making the right changes and upgrades to their properties to be able to provide quality and safety-focused properties in Guyana,” John said.

He noted too that the services now being offered can be performed at the request of the property owner, who may be preparing his/her building for a transaction, or in the case of a prospective tenant, performing due diligence.

“I look forward to working with Praetorian Executive Protection Services in continuing to build on our real estate operations in the interest of enhancing the growing real estate industry,” John emphasised.