Water disruption for central G/town slated for Wednesday

…as works progress on Sheriff/Mandela expansion

THE Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) will be shutting off the water supply to central Georgetown on Wednesday, March 17, 2020. In a press release issued on Saturday, GWI said that disruption to the water supply is being done to enable “the relocation and interconnection of transmission mains off of the carriage way of the existing roadways.”

More specifically, GWI said that its intervention specifically seeks to “facilitate six interconnections of 16-inch transmission lines located between East La Penitence Police Station, and the turn by the North Ruimveldt Multilateral Secondary School.”

These mains are currently hindering works ongoing on the Sheriff/Mandela Expansion project, which is being executed by the Ministry of Public Works and its contractor, Sinohydro.

“This relocation exercise will help to accommodate the construction of a roundabout road on Mandela by the school. Four subcontractors will be working simultaneously on the six interconnections, all in an effort to expedite the works and minimise the period of water disruption to the city,” the GWI statement said.

The water company specified that the disruption slated for Wednesday “is just one of many such exercises slated to get underway while road works continue.”

In apologising for the inconvenience that the service disruptions would inevitably cause, GWI said that the road-expansion project “gives GWI the opportunity to replace the aged pipe network that exists, while preventing and [sic] breakages during road construction. Upon completion, it will ultimately improve water supply to the city over a long-term basis.”

The company assured the public that all efforts are being made to expedite the undertakings and ensure service resumption as soon as possible.