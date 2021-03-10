Guyana to participate in Dubai Expo

DESTINATION Guyana is expected to be on full display to an audience of more than 25 million persons, as Dubai’s Expo2020 commences from October 1, 2021. This was confirmed by Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond, who declared that Guyana is open for business investments. The exposition will conclude on March 31, 2022.

The 2020 ‘expo’, dubbed the ‘World’s Greatest Show of human brilliance and achievement’, was forced into postponement following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. As preparations for the activity resume in 2021, the 173-day event is estimated to attract participants from over 200 countries and companies, and Guyana will be participating under the theme, ‘Home of nature: Land of opportunities’.

According to the Tourism Ministry, Guyana will capitalise on the opportunity to market its tourism products and investment opportunities. The ‘expo’ is expected to feature all aspects of Guyana’s heritage, including food, music, technology, art, science, culture, and numerous live events.

Like all other participating countries, Guyana will manage a pavilion, and highlight its culture during a planned National Day. It is the first time at a World Expo, that Guyana will prominently manage a stand-alone pavilion.

The Tourism Ministry has said that Guyana’s participation will be aided by a US $1.5 million contribution by the Government of Dubai, which covers the cost of the pavilion, outfitting, airfare, and accommodation. Minister Walrond believes that the ‘expo’ presents tremendous opportunities for Guyana’s tourism product. “This is a perfect, somewhat unrivalled opportunity for us to showcase Destination Guyana to the world. There will be millions of people traversing that venue, and there is no better time for us to market ourselves,” Walrond said.

She added that apart from encouraging people to visit Guyana, the Expo serves as a critical tool to drive a plethora of investment opportunities available in Guyana, especially within the tourism and hospitality sectors. “We have already attracted franchises for several branded hotels, one of which has already started construction. We want to see more investment, not only in tourism but other sectors. We also want to see investment in the other regions of our country. We want to let the world know that they are welcome to do business here,” Minister Walrond posited.

Local tourism stakeholders are poised to meet with potential investors to foster relationships with international operators, tourism marketers, the media, and other participants during the ‘expo’. Several local companies are also preparing to attend the massive event, while others will be afforded the opportunity to send their products to be showcased. Persons desirous of asking additional questions pertaining to the activity are asked to make contact with Ms. Chevon Lim at c.lim@op.gov.gy, or Cordell McClure at: cmcclure@mintic.gov.gy or call (592) 225-1223.

Additional information can also be accessed via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @GuyanaPavillion2020.