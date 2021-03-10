News Archives
Guyana records 204th COVID-19 death
dashboard

THE number of COVID-19 fatalities in Guyana is now 204, following the death of a 76-year-old man from Region 10.
The elderly man succumbed while en route to a Ministry of Health facility. His demise is the seventh for the month of March.
The Ministry of Health has recorded an additional 33 cases from 814 tests conducted for March 7; one in Region One, two in Region Two, seven in Region Three, 19 in Region Four, two in Region Five, and two in Region Six. No other regions recorded new cases.
Seven persons are currently convalescing in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU); 36 remain institutionally isolated; 400 are isolated at home, and 11 persons are institutionally quarantined.

Guyana has confirmed a total of 8,847 cases since the arrival of COVID-19 in Guyana last March and of that number, 454 are currently active.
All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining a physical distance of six feet from others, and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of the virus.
If anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline: 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately, or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy.

