Zeelust-Rosignol councillors rebuke Coalition, withdraw resignation letters

THE six councillors of the Rosignol/Zeelust Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) who recently resigned have withdrawn their resignation following a meeting with People’s Progressive Party (PPP), General Secretary Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo.

On Monday, Chairman of the Zeelust-Rosignol Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Chate Puran, along with five of the nine councillors tendered their resignation from the West Coast Berbice Local Government.

The others who rescinded their resignations were Deputy Chairman, Iqbal Alli; Chairman of the Market Committee, Haimwattie Persaud; Chairman of the Works Committee, Samuel Jagnandan; and councillors Agnes Karamchand and Joseph Tribhawan.

Central and Executive Committee members Zulfikar Mustapha and Local Government and Regional Development Minister, Nigel Dharamlall were also present during the meeting at Freedom House on Robb Street, Georgetown.

According to the PPP, the councillors were agonised by the fact that their resignation over a particular matter was “falsely portrayed” by the APNU+AFC and its surrogates as a loss of confidence in the PPP/C Government.

“They also sought the assistance of the party and Government in accelerating development in their NDC and reaffirmed their commitment to that cause. In rebuking the sinister motive of the APNU+AFC cabal, the councillors reminded that the community and NDC of Rosignol/Zeelust have suffered from neglect, wanton discrimination and lack of accountability during the APNU+AFC time in office,” the PPP noted in a press statement on Tuesday.

The party is of the view that this mischievous attempt by the APNU+AFC is designed to create a distraction as a means of deflecting from its notorious and dreadful record which was highlighted during the recent budget debates and the current observance of the one-year anniversary of their assault on democracy.

“No doubt, this sort of desperate behaviour by the Coalition will continue as the PPP/C Government presses ahead with its development agenda through the implementation of the measures outlined in the 2021 Budget for the benefit of all sections of society,” the party added.

On Monday, Nigel Dharamlall said he was shocked to have heard that six councillors resigned from the NDC over a misunderstanding at the level of the Council.

“Two weeks prior there were some councillor who said that they indicate that I instructed them to move the people off the road but that is not the situation,” Minister Dharamlall explained.

Dharamlall further explained that he did visit the market last Saturday and came to an understanding with the vendors.

He said it was agreed that the vendors would move inside once the Ministry of Local Government would have completed certain remedial works on the market. Dharamlall maintained that he at no time asked the vendors to remove with immediate effect.

“I went Saturday and we have an agreement with the people now who said as soon as the washrooms are finished building and they have good water and sanitation in the market they will go in. So we agreed that they will go in at the end of April. That is as far as I know, so I’m surprised the people resign,” Dharamlall said.

The minister noted that only one councillor from the NDC was present during his visit on Saturday, where he was also accompanied by Regional Democratic Council Chairman, Vickchand Ramphal.

He said he was all the more surprised because his ministry has a very cordial relation with the NDC and the ministry would have facilitated a lot of community work being carried out in the NDC.