Guyanese nominated to serve as Pennsylvania’s Physician General

GOVERNOR Tom Wolf has nominated Dr. Denise A. Johnson to serve as Pennsylvania’s Physician General. Dr. Johnson, a Guyanese who hails from Linden, will succeed Dr. Wendy Braund, who, in addition to her role as COVID-19 response director, served as interim Physician General following the departure of Dr. Rachel Levine. Dr. Johnson will serve as acting Physician General until she is confirmed by the Senate, a release from Governor Wolf’s office said.

“We thank Dr. Braund for her acting role over the past weeks; her professionalism and expertise are appreciated,” the release quoted Governor Wolf as saying.

He added: “We welcome Dr. Johnson to the administration and look forward to her sharing her expertise and passion for many issues affecting Pennsylvanians, demonstrated through much of her professional work and appointments. I have every confidence in her ability to serve the commonwealth, the Department of Health, and the residents of Pennsylvania during this incredibly critical time for public health.”

According to the release, Dr. Johnson was most recently Chief Medical Officer at Meadville Medical Centre. Prior to joining the leadership team in 2008, Dr. Johnson spent 13 years in private practice in Meadville. She is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology by the American Board of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. She serves on the Governor’s Commission for Women.

Dr. Johnson has been involved in various community and regional groups focusing on diversity and inclusion and on the needs of women, and is the current board chair of the Meadville Area Free Clinic. She is past chair of the Board of Directors of the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape.

Dr Johnson received her Medical Degree at Georgetown University School of Medicine and completed her residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“I am truly honoured to be offered this opportunity to further contribute to the health and wellbeing of Pennsylvanians,” Dr. Johnson said, adding that “I plan to work tirelessly for all and to devote every effort to this goal.”