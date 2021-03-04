Artsunac and Century 21 partner to transform Guyana’s real estate market

ARTSUNAC, Alleyne and Alleyne business practitioners, on Monday, signed a contract to partner with international real estate agency, Century 21, to foster innovation in Guyana’s real estate market.

Managing Director of Artsunac, Gavin Alleyne, called the signing momentous and stated that it is the first step in ensuring that Guyana’s real estate market has the opportunity to grow and expand.

According to Alleyne, the partnership will ensure that technology is utilized to promote more efficiency in Guyana.

Century 21 was established in 1971 and has 86 established offices worldwide. The company connects buyers, sellers, and real estate agents to promote a smoother operation time for buying and selling houses, land, apartment buildings and all other types of real estate.

Alleyne reminded that given Guyana’s trajectory in the real estate market, and its booming potential for foreign investments, now is the opportune time to invest.

“Firstly, we want to ensure that Guyanese’s assets are properly priced and we want to ensure that we are making this a good process for investors and shareholders. In doing all of that we think, technology is going to be a big driver of that,” said Alleyne

He added that the company will be working to ensure that the local real estate market benefits from an advanced level of technology, so as to ensure that transactions are not just mutually beneficial, but that they are smooth and easily accessible.

“Additionally, we want to map a world class real estate agency. We are going to work alongside stakeholders. We want to help push this digital transformation, this real estate agency to the extent where we can do things, all real estate, virtually from anyplace,” said Alleyne.

He stated that they are working to ensure that the partnership would bridge the gap between Guyanese sellers and land owners and those foreign investors or diaspora Guyanese who are looking to have protected access to the local real estate market.

Further, Alleyne stated that Artsunac will be working with government institutions and other organisations. This, he said, is one of the company’s major plans to further promote a better functioning local real estate market. The company added that decreasing the timeframe for real estate transactions through governmental cooperation is top on the agenda.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Century 21 Guyana, Afa Zada, called the project instrumental. She stated that she was intrigued at the magnitude of the impact that her company could have on the real estate culture in Guyana, and how the company can use its extensive clientele to push and promote the sector.

Zada noted that the proposal by the Artsunac to promote transparency and to ensure that all stakeholders have the opportunity to benefit, aligns perfectly with Century 21’s mission.Further, she stated that innovation and digitalization is another key pillar of the Century 21 group and that this is one of the major changes that would positively affect the efficiency of the local real estate market.

“A lot of investors are ready to invest but we need the reports, the surveys, the evaluations, and so on. They are ready to invest but they need more information, and Century 21, we are 50 years in real estate. We are in 84 countries in 16 languages because we want our clients to feel comfortable doing business with us. We want them to know that we understand their needs, buyers, sellers and real estate agents,” Zada explained.