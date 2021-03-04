Bandit robs 60-year-old gambler of $4M

A 60-year-old man was shot in the upper thigh and robbed of $4M, on Wednesday, while at the All Seasons Horse Racing and Sport Betting facility on Robb Street, Georgetown.

The victim, Terry Persaud of Herstelling Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara, was robbed at about 15:00h while placing bets.

Police said Persaud was approached by an identifiable man who was armed with a handgun.

The suspect told Persaud to hand over the haversack he had on his back with the cash and when Persaud refused the bandit shot him.

The suspect then grabbed the haversack and escaped on a black motorcycle with no registration number. Persaud was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he is presently receiving medical attention as investigations continue.