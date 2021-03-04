Linden Hospital CEO reinstated, apologises to nurses

THE Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) has rejected the apology made by reinstated Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Linden Hospital Complex, Rudy Small, who has received backlash for his recent “sweetman” comment.

This was disclosed by GPSU Vice-President, Dawn Gardner, during an interview with this publication on Wednesday. “GPSU did not accept that apology. That apology is not coming from Mr. Small so the union rejects that apology…This issue is bigger than an apology,” Gardner stated.

Gardner is of the view that the apology is not a reflection of how Small feels about the matter and that he is not remorseful for the comment he has made. She believes that Small was prompted by “some politician” to issue the apology as a way to appease those who were calling for his removal from office.

Small was reinstated to his post on Wednesday, just one day after the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health signed off on orders to have him removed. Gardner made it clear that GPSU is opposed to the decision to reinstate Small.

“We strongly condemn his being reinstated to the post of CEO. We are not going to accept that, and we are still calling for him to be removed,” the GPSU Vice President stated.

She reiterated that the union is not calling for Small to be fired, but for him to be removed from the Linden Hospital Complex, and be disallowed from holding any similar positions at any healthcare facility in the country. Gardner stated that Small’s comment where he accused nurses of clocking in and leaving work to go and “meet their sweetman” has caused significant trouble for them. Some of them have been physically abused by their spouses, she claimed.

Gardner added that the nurses protested on Wednesday after receiving news of Small’s reinstatement, and she informed that they intend to continue such actions until their demands are met. On Wednesday morning, Small distributed a letter of apology to the nurses in which he sought to take responsibility for the statement that has now been deemed reckless and dangerous.

“I am issuing an unequivocal apology to the nurses and all staff of the Linden Hospital Complex. I made a statement that was hurtful to the nurses and that must have hurt other staff. There is no excuse for my public utterances on this matter and, I am, therefore, sincerely apologising to all those that my utterances have hurt,” the apology read.

Small further stated that given his reinstatement to the post of CEO, he is committed to ensuring that the hospital is one of the best functioning healthcare facilities in Guyana and one that would make the people of Linden proud. He lauded the hospital’s staff for their dedication and commitment to the hospital and its patients.

“I am again reiterating my commitment. I genuinely believe that the staff of the Linden Hospital Complex is a dedicated and committed staff and I am renewing my promise to work with our staff to ensure the mission is achieved. I have learnt much since coming to the Linden Hospital Complex and everyday prepares me to be better. I will work diligently with all staff to ensure that the original mission of a successful and great institution is promoted every day,” Small said in his apology letter.