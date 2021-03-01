Well-known pastor dies in Berbice accident

A HEAD-ON collision between a speeding minibus and a motorcycle on the Number 29 Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB), on Sunday afternoon, claimed the life of 45-year-old Okechi Farley, a well-known pastor of Number 37 Village, WCB. Farley was the Pastor for the Revival Tabernacle Gospel Crusaders Inc. and also the School Programme Coordinator of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) training centre in Port Mourant. He was also a mechanic. Police Headquarters in a statement informed that the pastor was proceeding east along the northern pathway on his motorcycle (CK 3573) while the minibus (BXX 3321) was proceeding west on the southern carriageway “at a fast rate”. It is alleged that the speeding minibus driver, identified as Quaison Abrams, of Huntley Village, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, overtook several vehicles and ended up in Pastor Farley’s lane, resulting in a head-on collision.

Pastor Farley was flung from the motorcycle, which was broken into pieces, while the minibus crashed into a utility pole before coming to a halt. Police said the pastor “was dragged several feet on the northern parapet.” The driver of the minibus, along with three unnamed passengers, were taken to Fort Wellington Hospital and later transferred to New Amsterdam Public Hospital. Pastor Farley was pronounced dead at the Fort Wellington Hospital. The accident occurred at around 14:40h.

The horrific accident has left the residents, Pastor Farley’s relatives and his co-workers in a state of shock.

A statement issued by the GuySuCo Training Centre on its social media page, extended condolences to his relatives. They described Pastor Farley as a “dedicated and outspoken” individual. “Today marks a sad day for the Farley family and the GuySuCo Training Centre as we begin to mourn the loss of Mr. Okechi Farley. Mr. Farley was the School’s Programme Co-ordinator (SPC) of the Centre. A dedicated and outspoken individual who always puts his best foot forward when it came to fulfilling his duties. “A jovial and vibrant individual; a pastor, father, friend, counsellor and much more. There is so much that could be said about Mr. Farley. We have suffered a great loss to our team. Gone too soon,” the statement noted. Police are continuing their investigation into the accident.