Date fixed for PI into GECOM’s Roxanne Myers matter

A PRELIMINARY inquiry (PI) is expected to be conducted in the matter against Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO) Roxanne Myers for two counts of misconduct in public office in relation to the March 2020 General and Regional Elections.

On Thursday, Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, upheld a submission made by Myers’s lawyer, Nigel Hughes, asking that the charges against her remain indictable.

By ruling in favour of the submission, Magistrate Daly is expected to conduct a PI to determine whether there is sufficient evidence against the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) official to warrant the matter going to trial at the Demerara High Court.

In the circumstances, Special Prosecutor, Attorney-at-Law Ganesh Hira, has already indicated to the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) will be appealing the decision, and that they will be hearing from her on March 9.

Back in October 2020, Myers was first arraigned in court, and was released on $300,000 bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The charges against her was that between March 4 and March14, 2020, in Georgetown, while being a public officer, that is to say the Deputy Chief Elections Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission, she wilfully misconducted herself, together with Clairmont Mingo and others, to declare a fraudulent account of votes for the General and Regional Elections, which amounted to a breach of the public’s trust in the office of the said DCEO of the Guyana Elections Commission, without any reasonable excuse or justification.

On October 6, 2020, Myers turned herself in to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) after she was tipped off that the police were preparing to release a wanted bulletin for her arrest, after she’d reportedly eluded them for over a month.

During her interrogation, she was asked 11 questions, to each of which she stoically replied, “I reserve my right to remain silent.” As such, she was not granted station bail, and had remained in custody until her court appearance.

Chairperson of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Volda Lawrence; PNC activist, Carol Joseph and GECOM Returning Officer for Region Four, Clairmont Mingo are all accused of inflating the results of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), the country’s largest voting district, to give the APNU+AFC coalition a majority win at the March 2 polls, when in fact the PPP/C had won by 15,000 votes.

The quintet first appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on October 21, 2020 before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, and were each released on bail.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has launched a ‘comprehensive’ investigation into all allegations of criminal misconduct in the aftermath of the 2020 elections.