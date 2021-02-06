Alleged cannabis trafficker bludgeoned to death in prison

A FORTY-year-old man accused of trafficking cannabis died in the Lusignan Prison after another inmate clubbed him in the head with a brick wrapped in a towel while he was asleep. Dead is Victor Soomaru of Lot 85 Gordon Street, Kitty, Georgetown. He was remanded to prison on February 1, 2021. Reports indicate that on Thursday night an alarm was raised by prisoners housed in unit one at the Lusignan Prison (Quarantine Section). The warders on duty responded and it was reported that Soomaru was lashed with a piece of brick wrapped in a towel while he was asleep by another remanded prisoner. Soomaru was immediately taken out of the unit and escorted to the prison infirmary where he was seen by the medical personnel on duty and given the necessary medical attention. He was later referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for further medical treatment and was seen and examined by a doctor on duty. On Friday about 10:30 hours, Soomaru died while he was still receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. Prisoner Soomaru was housed in unit one along with three other prisoners including his attacker. Police are investigating the incident. The body was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation mortuary where it is awaiting post-mortem examination.