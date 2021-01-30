Copa Airlines, GGA/Nexgen Golf Academy ink major deal

… Hole-in-one tourney tees off on February 6

ONE of the region’s leading airlines, Copa Airlines, recently inked a major marketing and promotion deal with NexGen Golf Academy, as the Guyana Golf Association (GGA) looks to its upcoming endeavours.

This partnership will see the major airline’s flag flying over many of the upcoming golf events and programmes in Guyana.

Following the recent inking of the partnership, Copa’s General Manager Camille Hackett said “Our relationship with NexGen Global and Mr Hussain has seen tremendous positive impact in the areas of development of the sport, and the strides that have been made to include women and children in the game have given us the assurance that this is the right step for Copa Airlines to take to provide the necessary support he and the golf association requires.”

GGA/NexGen Golf Academy president Hussain was effusive in his praise for Commercial Coordinator Nadine Oudkerk and Sales Executive Christopher Ferrell whom he credited with the initiative to join forces to help develop the sport in Guyana.

“This forward-thinking team saw the niche for growth and without hesitation did everything possible to ensure that we could form a sustainable partnership that will see as many as 3 000 new persons exposed to the game in the next twelve months.”

This year, as a part of this exciting partnership, many activities and events for new players and schoolchildren will be run off by NexGen Golf Academy, Guyana Golf Association, and Ministry of Education Allied Arts Unit, whereby participants will have the opportunity to play and learn and in so doing, win lots of prizes simply by taking part in a COVID-19 compliant activity.

According to Ms Oudkerk: “The grand event that will take place in the first quarter will be a fabulous Hole-in-One contest, whereby the winner will receive a round-trip ticket to any destination in the Americas where Copa Airlines fly (travel must be completed by certain dates and some restrictions do apply).

The activity will take place at the Academy on Woolford Avenue starting February 6 and all players have to do is hole the ball in one shot to win the incredible prize – a dream trip to the destination of their choice.

“We expect that this will encourage many people to come out and get involved and Copa Airlines staff will be on hand at many of these activities to support NexGen Golf and Guyana Golf Association and to answer any questions persons may have about our services and destinations,” said Sales Executive Christopher Ferrell.

According to Hussain, 2021 will be a banner year for golf as the interest in the sport has risen to new levels and there are several major developments underway.

“With the construction of the 18-hole Championship golf course in Maraiko Bay underway and at least three other courses set for construction, Guyana will soon become a golf destination and that means great news for tourism, hotels, airlines and other service providers.

Golfers are among the highest spenders in the tourism industry averaging approximately US$3 950 per golfer on a golf trip, and add to the fact that most golfers love to live near or on a golf course, value of properties tend to increase by 30% or more wherever courses are built.”

Hussain said the partnership with Copa Airlines and the development of Maraiko Bay along with other golf communities is the path to new wealth for Guyanese investors and homeowners. Guyana will be in a position to compete on an international and even an Olympic level in a short time.

To find out about the Hole-in-One tournament or any golf activity at the NexGen Golf Academy, check Facebook or call 645-0944.