Trinidadian Saabira Ali admitted to Guyana Bar

THE feeling of pride and excitement filled Saabira Ali when she was admitted to the local bar to practise law in Guyana on Thursday. Her petition was presented by Attorney-at-law, Jamela Ali, S.C., to Justice Priya Beharry at the Demerara High Court. Reflecting on her journey to success, the young lawyer stated that she could not have done it without the support of her parents. She praised their sacrifice, encouragement and support that enabled her to successfully complete her educational pursuits. Saabira noted that, although her parents were not able to be physically present at her admission, they do share in her achievement. “My parents worked hard to ensure my siblings and I were well fed, taken care of and most importantly, educated. Over the course of my study at The University of the West Indies and Hugh Wooding Law School, they provided me with every comfort and fulfilled all my needs. My only duty was to study hard and excel. My family took care of the rest. I am always in their thoughts and prayers and I always pray for their health, strength and success to name a few,” the young attorney said.

Saabira is one of three children born to parents, Shira Banu Ali and Haji Nazir Ali. Her family resides in her home country of Trinidad and Tobago.

After completing her LLB, she attended the Hugh Wooding Law School (HWLS) in Trinidad and was awarded her Legal Education Certificate (LEC.)

Saabira said that studying, like for all students, came with its own challenges but staying committed to her goal kept her and aided greatly in her success. She noted that a career as an attorney-at-law has always been one of the biggest goals she had set for herself and being able to achieve it is just the beginning of her journey.

Although the new attorney is from Trinidad, she stated that her new life is here in Guyana. She recently tied the knot with her husband, Sarfraz Hydaralie, who she described as her biggest support system. She stated that the beginning of her new journey here in Guyana has been made easier because of her husband and his family who welcomed her as one of their own.

“This is the first time I have travelled to Guyana and my husband and his family ensured that I was given a welcome like no other. They wiped my tears of grief for my family and made me one of their own. The comfort and love I have received from my husband and his family are beyond what I imagined. I gained a companion and partner, a second mother, a sister, and many brothers,” the young attorney expressed.