90 new COVID-19 cases recorded

THE number of persons tested positive for the coronavirus has increased by 90, with Region Four accounting for 60 of the newly confirmed cases, according to the Health Ministry’s COVID-19 dashboard for January 28, 2020. The 90 newly confirmed cases were recorded in Regions, One, Two, Three, Four, Six and 10. Sixty of the newly confirmed cases were males with the remaining 30 being females. Regions One and 10 recorded four new cases each, while Region Two, recorded one new case. Region Three recorded an additional seven new cases and Region Six recorded eight new cases. It was reported that the 90 new cases were recorded from a total of 599 tests. The country has now recorded a total of 7,470 confirmed cases since the first COVID-19 case was reported in March 2020.

Following the recovery of the 46 additional persons, the total number of persons who have recovered since March is now 6, 6534.

There are currently 773 active cases, seven of which are being kept at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the National Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

Currently, there are 44 persons in institutional isolation; 710 are in home isolation and 12 are in institutional quarantine. Many of the persons infected with the virus are said to be asymptomatic, that is, they are not exhibiting symptoms.

Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony, during his COVID-19 update with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Thursday disclosed that a number of prisoners in various prisons and four prison officers in New Amsterdam have tested positive for the virus.

The minister indicated that 33 prisoners were infected with the coronavirus at the Timehri Prison, one prisoner at the New Amsterdam Prison and a few at the Lusignan Prison.

Minister Anthony added that the four prison officers have been placed into home isolation where they will remain for a number of days until they are cleared by health authorities.

Meanwhile, the prisoners are isolated in separate parts of the prisons so that they do not infect the rest of the prison population.

“We have the medical staff from the prison services who’re monitoring them and most of them are asymptomatic; once they go through that 10-day period, they will be discharged,” Dr. Anthony said.

Meanwhile, the updated COVID–19 Emergency Measures are in force from January 1, 2021 until January 31, 2021. They may be extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions of the pandemic.

As per the current measures, however, all persons are required to wear face masks when leaving their homes. Physical distancing and adequate sanitisation are also important. The current curfew time is 22:30h to 04:00h. Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166; 226-7480; or 180/181 for assistance.